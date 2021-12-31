Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Tamil Thalaivas looks for first win, takes on Puneri Paltan

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan.

--

6:55pm: If the Tamil Thalaivas had a subdued start, Puneri Paltan has been worse off. The side is at the very bottom of the points table with only five points from three games. Nitin Tomar's side began with a loss to table-topper Dabang Delhi and then snatched a one-point win over Telugu Titans. However, the side slipped to another loss when it took on Patna Pirates earlier in the week.

6:50pm: Tamil Thalaivas has gotten off to a rather poor start and has not won any of its three opening games. The side drew its first match against Telugu Titans and then lost to Bengaluru Bulls, before picking up a draw with U Mumba in its last encounter. The side is currently 10th in the standings with six points.

Tamil Thalaivas had an interesting auction exercise, letting go of all their big-ticket players and rebuilding its squad from scratch. - Tamil Thalaivas/Twitter

6:45pm: Happy New Year's eve (is that even a thing?) folks! We've got two PKL games left in 2021 as Tamil Thalaivas kick off the evening by taking on the Puneri Paltan, while three-time champion Patna Pirates faces the reigning champion Bengal Warriors in the second game.

Before we introduce you to the fixtures of the day, here's a look at the results from the last three days -

