Pro Kabaddi League 2023 schedule PDF- UP Yoddhas match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know

UP Yoddhas will begin their Pro Kabaddi League season 10 campaign against U Mumba on December 2 in Ahmedabad.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 14:12 IST - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh with players Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill
UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh with players Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill
infoIcon

UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh with players Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the 12-city caravan format. The 10th season will get underway at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 2.

Download the PDF of UP Yoddhas’ full PKL Season 10 schedule here.

UP YODDHAS SQUAD ANALYSIS

One of the most consistent sides in the league being a regular in the knockouts bracket, Pardeep Narwal’s UP Yoddhas will hope to do one better and win a title. The franchise has backed ‘record breaker’ Narwal, who tops the all-time raiding charts in the league, despite a few seasons where he has blown hot and cold. This year, he has the support of two potent raiders - Surender Gill and Vijay Malik who also double up in defence. Narwal finding form will make this time a formidable opponent defensive units may not have answers to. 

UP Yoddhas is coached by Jasveer Singh and will be captained by star player Pardeep Narwal.

Strength: A formidable raiding unit. UP Yoddhas have the manpower to mount a potent three-pronged attack that can ask tough questions of the strongest backlines. 

Weakness: Injury vulnerability. Narwal, Gill and Malik have all been injury-prone, missing crucial chunks of the seasons past due to the same. UP needs its raiders in top form to be competitive. The left cover position might also pose some problems due to the lack of an established defender in that position. But the young talent might just spring a surprise.

UP Yoddhas will begin their Pro Kabaddi League season 10 campaign against U Mumba on December 2 in Ahmedabad.

The schedule for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

The Ahmedabad leg will be held from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

UP YODDHAS SQUAD
Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anul Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

