PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings

READ MORE: Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

The former champion attracted eyeballs at the player auctions this year as it roped in Arjun Deshwal for a massive Rs. 96 lakh. Arjun spent the last two seasons at U Mumba and played three games in season six. The Jaipur Pink Panthers also roped in wily defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull and veteran star Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

Here's a look at Jaipur Pink Panthers' fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 23rd December 2021 - Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30pm 25th December 2021 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 9.30pm

27th December 2021 - UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8.30pm 30th December 2021 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 7.30pm

3rd January 2022 - Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30pm 6th January 2022 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 8.30pm

7th January 2022 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan 8.30pm

10th January 2022 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi 8.30pm 14th January 2022 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7.30pm 16th January 2022 - Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 7.30pm