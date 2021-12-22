PKL PKL 2021-22 PKL 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 15:23 IST The Jaipur Pink Panthers used the FBM to retain its captain Deepak Niwas Hooda. - PKL MEDIA Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 15:23 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 The former champion attracted eyeballs at the player auctions this year as it roped in Arjun Deshwal for a massive Rs. 96 lakh. Arjun spent the last two seasons at U Mumba and played three games in season six. The Jaipur Pink Panthers also roped in wily defender Sandeep Kumar Dhull and veteran star Dharmaraj Cheralathan.Here's a look at Jaipur Pink Panthers' fixtures this season:Date and DayFixtureTime23rd December 2021- Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7.30pm25th December 2021- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers9.30pm27th December 2021- UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8.30pm30th December 2021- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba7.30pm3rd January 2022- Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7.30pm6th January 2022- Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8.30pm7th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan8.30pm10th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi8.30pm14th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates7.30pm16th January 2022- Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7.30pm19th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans8.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :