Pro Kabaddi season 8: Patna Pirates full schedule, fixture list

After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings

READ MORE: Patna Pirates: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021

Three-time champion Patna Pirates heads into PKL 8 without its ace raider in Pardeep Narwal, who was signed by UP Yoddha for a staggering 1.65 crore at the player auctions this year. The Pirates will be captained by Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Here's a look at Patna Pirates' fixtures this season:

Date and Day Fixture Time 23rd December 2021 - Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates 9.30pm 25th December 2021 - Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha 7.30pm

28th December 2021 - Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 7.30pm 31st December 2021 - Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors 8.30pm

3rd January 2022 - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates 8.30pm 6th January 2022 - Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas 7.30pm

8th January 2022 - Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates 9.30pm

11th January 2022 - Patna Pirates vs U Mumba 7.30pm 14th January 2022 - Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates 7.30pm 16th January 2022 - Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 8.30pm