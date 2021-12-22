PKL PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi season 8: Patna Pirates full schedule, fixture list The Pro Kabaddi League returns for its eighth edition and begins in Bengaluru on December 22, 2021. Here is the match schedule for Patna Pirates in PKL 8. Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 12:23 IST Patna Pirates has won the PKL title a record three times. - K. V. Srinivasan Team Sportstar 22 December, 2021 12:23 IST After 25 long months, the ProKabaddi League is back for its eighth edition. Twelve teams will battle it out for the title at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.READ MORE: Pro Kabaddi season 8 fixtures: Full schedule and timings READ MORE: Patna Pirates: Full squad for season 8 after PKL Auctions 2021 Three-time champion Patna Pirates heads into PKL 8 without its ace raider in Pardeep Narwal, who was signed by UP Yoddha for a staggering 1.65 crore at the player auctions this year. The Pirates will be captained by Prashanth Kumar Rai.Here's a look at Patna Pirates' fixtures this season:Date and DayFixtureTime23rd December 2021- Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates9.30pm25th December 2021- Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha7.30pm28th December 2021- Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates7.30pm31st December 2021- Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors8.30pm3rd January 2022- Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates8.30pm6th January 2022- Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas7.30pm8th January 2022- Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates9.30pm11th January 2022- Patna Pirates vs U Mumba7.30pm14th January 2022- Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates7.30pm16th January 2022- Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls8.30pm18th January 2022- Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates7.30pm Read more stories on PKL 2021-22. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :