PKL 2021: All the Pro Kabaddi League rules explained

The eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) returns after a break of over 25 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a recap of the rules and scoring system of the league.

If you're new to the sport and the league, Sportstar explains the terms associated with the game.

Bonus point

If the opposition has six or more players on the mat, then the bonus line (the second line in the opponent’s half) becomes active. In such a case, if the foot of the raider lands over bonus line without cutting it, then the raiding team will receive a bonus (+1) point even if the raider is successfully tackled during the raid. Bonus points will not revive a player.

Technical point

A technical point is credited to the team and not to any raider or defender, and it is awarded due to a following reasons:

Coaching by a player/coach when a raid is active.

If a player goes out of bounds before being in contact with an opponent during a raid.

Super Raid

If a raider gets three or more points (can be touch or bonus or technical points) for his team from a single raid then that raid is called a Super Raid.

Do-Or-Die Raid

If a team goes on two successive empty raids (raids fetching no points for either team), then the next raid is called a Do-Or-Die Raid. The raiding team must get a point during this raid, else the raider will be out even if he is not tackled.

Super 10

If a raider gets ten raid points (touch and bonus points) in a single game, then it is called a Super 10.

Super Tackle

If the defending team has three or lesser players on the mat, then with the successful tackle of a raider the team gets two points instead of one.

High Five

If a defender gets five tackle points (inclusive of super tackle points) in a single game, then it is called a High Five.

Double

If a player (in most cases an all-rounder) gets both a Super 10 and a High Five in the same game, then the feat is called a Double.

SCORING SYSTEM:

Teams get five points for a win and three points for a draw.

If a team loses by less than a seven-point margin, then it gets one point.