Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, head to head, form, squads

PREVIEW
The two teams faced each other just three day ago in a mouth watering encounter. Tamil Thalaivas won the game by a solitary point to keep its unbeaten run intact.
Tamil Thalaivas had a raid in the dying seconds of the contest and Puneri Paltan’ captain Fazel erred by assuming the opponent had a do-or-die raid. Paltan defenders did not initiate a tackle and the Thalaivas raider was able bide the time out and snatch victory.
Fazel tried convincing the referees but to no avail. He indeed committed an error. /On Wednesday, the best defender in the league’s history will be out for revenge.
Thalaivas are on a winning spree, on the back of some scintillating display by their raiding prodigy Narender. It has moved up to sixth place on the table as the young guns in the team have claimed the mantle in Pawan Sehrawat’s absence.
Paltan, meanwhile, would want to claim a victory to settle the score with Thalaivas. With teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls breathing down its neck in the points table, Paltan has to get firing as the second half of the league stage gets underway.
FORM GUIDE
Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
Puneri Paltan
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Matches Played: 7 | Puneri: 2 | Tamil: 3 | Tied: 2
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 9.