Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan - Live streaming info, head to head, form, squads

PREVIEW

The two teams faced each other just three day ago in a mouth watering encounter. Tamil Thalaivas won the game by a solitary point to keep its unbeaten run intact.

Tamil Thalaivas had a raid in the dying seconds of the contest and Puneri Paltan’ captain Fazel erred by assuming the opponent had a do-or-die raid. Paltan defenders did not initiate a tackle and the Thalaivas raider was able bide the time out and snatch victory.

Fazel tried convincing the referees but to no avail. He indeed committed an error. /On Wednesday, the best defender in the league’s history will be out for revenge.

Thalaivas are on a winning spree, on the back of some scintillating display by their raiding prodigy Narender. It has moved up to sixth place on the table as the young guns in the team have claimed the mantle in Pawan Sehrawat’s absence.

Paltan, meanwhile, would want to claim a victory to settle the score with Thalaivas. With teams like Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls breathing down its neck in the points table, Paltan has to get firing as the second half of the league stage gets underway.

FORM GUIDE

Tamil Thalaivas

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

HEAD TO HEAD

Matches Played: 7 | Puneri: 2 | Tamil: 3 | Tied: 2

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Wednesday, November 9.