Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna maintains the lead; Bharat looks for support

Welcome to the live coverage of the 1st fixture of 23rd October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Scores read Bengaluru vs Patna:

23-30 Monu fails to take point, Bulls on fire right now.

22-30 SUPER-TACKLE by Panta, oh beautiful by Patna. Naveen will get the point of Bharat

22-28 Bharat will take Manish this time and Bulls are back in the game, Patna with two men.

TIME-OUT!

21-28 Bharat goes in quickly and touches Chiyaneh, Patna only left with three men again.

20-28 Monu comes in for a Do-or-Die raid and he will go back successfully with a touchpoint of Rajnesh.

The bulls have been brilliant in the last few minutes, the last passage of play saw Bengaluru reducing Pirates to only three men and it is their game to lose from here as they have to inflict an All-OUT pretty quickly here. With 5 minutes in the clock, will the Bulls be able to repeat yesterday’s gameplay?

20-27 Bharat will take the point of Sunil and Pirates are down to three man.

19-27 Neeraj throws himself and Bulls has contained Sachin who was looking for a point in a Do-or-Die raid.

18-27 Brilliant dash on Viaksh by none other than Chiyaneh. Vikash has been poor in this match.

18-26 Bharat looks to take point in front of four men in defence of Patna in a Do-or-Die raid but has to go out. Umpires are consulting this decision as they suspect that one of the defenders might have gone out from the mat line. Point is being given to Patna however bulls are reviewing this one. REVIEW SUCCESSFUL as the TV umpire found conclusive evidence to overturn this decision. A point was given to the Bulls but two points are being rewarded to the Pirates as the first player was self and remaining three players completed a SUPER-TACKLE.

TIME-OUT!

17-24 Neeraj won’t let Rohit go from his tackle and he snatched back a point from Patna, both teams are playing slow and basically focusing on Do-or-Die raids.

16-24 Vikash who comes in as a substitution gets tackled by Chiyaneh. Patna has been tremendous in defence.

16-23 Sachin fails this time but for Patna in a Do-or-Die raid.

15-23 Bharat fails to convert a point this time in a Do-or-Die raid, Sunil takes him out.

15-22 Bharat is constantly creating pressure on Patna, he will take Monu this time and the deficit is now only seven points.

14-22 Rohit Gulia fails as Narender Hooda tackles him who came in for a Do-or-Die raid.

13-22 Bharat takes a touchpoint on Patna’s best defender, captain Neeraj Kumar has to go.

11-22 Bharat takes a bonus here.

10-22 Rohit initiates another SUPER-RAID, he will take Mahender Singh, Aman and Rajnesh out for three points. 12 points lead to Patna.

HALF-TIME UPDATE: Patna Pirates looks confident and came good against Bengaluru Bulls in its home. The defence of Patna was definitely the highlight of this match, they have maintained a lead of 9 points, can Bengaluru Bulls make a comeback like yesterday? Let’s see!

10-19 Saurabh who just tackled Sachin in Patna’s previous raid gets too excited this time and gave his touchpoint to Rohit Gulia.

10-18 Bharat gets a bonus point.

9-18 Saurabh Nandal, uuf what a tackle on Sachin. This is where they need to shine and make a come back.

8-18 Patna’s defence looks so good, high on confidence Chiyaneh tackles captain Vikash Kandola!

8-17 Chiyaneh attempts a double thigh hold on Bharat and troubles for Bulls.

8-16 Points being exchanged here by good defence by both teams.

7-15 Rohit Gulia taking consecutive points here, another bonus point for him.

7-14 Bharat snatches back two points from Patna’s defence here. He takes Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Monu out.

5-14 Rohit Gulia takes another point, this time a running hand touchpoint on Neeraj Narwal.

5-13 Rohit Gulia takes a bonus.

5-12 Sachin takes a bonus point however gives his point as Patna Pirates as INFLICTED the first ALL-OUT of this match. A seven points lead to them.

4-9 Sachin will take an easy touchpoint on Rajnesh and Bulls are a lone man now!

4-8 Vikash has been ushered out by Manish, Patna gaining early advantage here.

4-7 Sachin touches Manish and kept him save in a Do-or-Die raid.

4-6 Bharat comes in for a Do-or-Die raid but gets tackled once again, this time by right corner Sunil.

4-5 Captain Mahender looks solid today, will get Sachin’s point with a good tackle on him

3-5 Sachin will take multiple points here, how many? one, two, three. it will be a full three as Rajnesh, Neeraj Narwal and Saurabh Nandal has to go out and it is the first SUPER RAID of the match.

3-2 Running hand touch on Manish will give Neeraj Narwal a point here.

2-2 Patient single thigh hold from captain Mahender on Rohit Gulia, point to Bulls.

1-2 Vikash open the scoring account for Bulls, will take a bonus point while coming back to his court.

0-2 Patna’s defence is attentive today, Neeraj Kumar has tackled Bharat.

0-1 The first point for Patna as Sachin touches Neeraj for a point.

0-0 Vikash starts the proceedings for Bulls, comes out empty handed

Toss Update: Patna Pirates won the toss, Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

7:10 PM IST: LINEUPS:

BENGALURU BULLS: Vikash Kandola, Rajnesh, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

PATNA PIRATES: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengaluru Bulls made a good comeback in their previous game against U Mumba to register a win and are currently in third position on the points table. The Bulls have secured four wins and suffered two losses so far. Bharat and Vikash Kandola have been a deadly duo for them with 61 and 49 raid points respectively. In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been their best tackler with 19 tackle points. Meanwhile, Aman and captain Mahender Singh have scored 14 and 11 tackle points respectively and will have important roles to play in defence for Bengaluru Bulls.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, got their first win of the season against Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last match. Prior to this win, the Neeraj Kumar-led side had suffered four losses and played a tie. Sachin and Rohit Gulia have taken on the raiding responsibility for the Pirates with 49 and 47 raid points respectively so far. However, they will need more support in attack from the rest of their teammates to start winning games consistently. The Pirates’ defence has looked solid of late with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh contributing 10 tackle points in four games. Sunil has been their best defender with 17 tackle points while skipper Neeraj Kumar has scored seven tackle points and will be keen to lead his troops from the front.

BENGALURU BULLS RESULTS SO FAR:

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

U Mumba result awaited

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Dabang Delhi 37-33

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | Bengaluru: 5 | Patna: 12 | Tie: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Bengaluru Bulls: Bharat

Patna Pirates: Rohit Gulia

Squads BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, October 23.