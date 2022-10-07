Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Score - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Vikash Kandola clashes with Siddharth Desai

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of the opening day of vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

TALKING POINT: Ranadhir Singh Sehrawat is the only coach who has been at the helm of his franchise for every edition of the Pro Kabaddi League so far. Talk about faith.

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 19 | BB: 12 | TT:3 | Tie: 4

Bengaluru Bulls have met Telugu Titans in 19 matches. Out of these 19 matches, Bengaluru Bulls have been victorious on 12 occasions whereas Telugu Titans have won thrice. The other four games finished in ties.

Bengaluru Bulls will go up against Telugu Titans in their vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 opener. The Season 6 champions will be hoping that Vikash Kandola - their big money buy at the vivo Pro Kabaddi player auction - can come good after they bought him for ₹1.70 crores. A massive attacking threat when on song, Kandola is capable of singlehandedly changing the course of a match with his clinical raids. Kandola will have support from the likes of More G B and Neeraj Narwal in attack, while their defence boasts Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh and Aman, all of whom have previously been a part of the Bengaluru Bulls setup and know what is expected of them.

MAJOR REJIGS: Bengaluru Bulls saw a major change in personnel when Vikash Kandola took Pawan Sehrawat’s place. Pawan was crucial to Bulls’ successful title-winning season in Season 6 and has been the top raider for the last three seasons. Vikash Kandola has also been among the points but it will require something special for him to match-up to Pawan’s utility as not just an ace raider but also a smart defender.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans will be confident about bagging an opening day win too and why shouldn’t they be considering the array of options they have in attack. With players like Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh and Monu Goyat in the team, it’s safe to say that they are spoilt for choices as far as raiders are concerned. A glance at their defence also reveals that they have a collection of proven vivo Pro Kabaddi defenders within their ranks. Players like Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh and Ravinder Pahal make for a star-studded defence that opposition raiders definitely won’t fancy going up against.

SQUADS BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav. Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Vinod Lachmayya Naik, Rohit Kumar. All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal. TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday