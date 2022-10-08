Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live score: Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas - Pawan Sehrawat injured, season in doubt?

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of day 2 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Scores read Gujarat vs Thalaivas

19-22 Rakesh takes out Sahil Gulia on a do-or-die raid

18-22 Narender gets a bonus

SUBSTITUTION: GUJARAT - Rohit Kumar and Dong Geon Lee come in; Chandran Ranjit, Parteek Dahiya go out

18-21 ALL OUT INFLICTED as Narender takes out Rinku Narwal to clean up the Giants

18-18 Arkham Shaikh’s raiding effort is cut short by M Abishek

18-17 Narender takes out Shankar Gadai

HALFTIME- 18-16 in Gujarat Giants’ favour It’s hard to focus on the game when your star player is stretchered out with an injury. We don’t know the exact nature and intensity of Pawan Sehrawat’s injury yet but this opens up a gap for Gujarat to run away with the game. However, the Thalaivas have held on with the defence stepping up in his absence. Pawan won’t feature in this game anymore. For Gujarat, Rakesh is fighting a lone battle, almost like last season. The defence has not been able to support him as much. With Thalaivas raiding unit being fairly competitive, Gujarat needs to get solid at the back.

18-16 Rakesh is brought down for the first time thanks to an ankle-hold-frontal-block combo from the Thalaivas

18-15 Bonus for Rakesh who is doing an unfair amount of heavy-lifting here

17-15 Tamil Thalaivas defence does well to send Chandran Ranjit to the bench. Himanshu follows that up with a point after taking out Sourav Gulia

15-12 Narender is chipping away here. He gets Parteek Dhaiya

15-11 Sagar comes from behind Rakesh but allows him to gently touch him before heading to the midline. What was Sagar thinking here

13-11 Himanshu picks up two points on his first raid with Arkam Shaikh and Shankar Gadai putting in an unnecessary attempt at an advance tackle

13-9 Tamil Thalaivas’ defence has stepped up in Pawan’s absence but Gujarat is attacking them where it hurts with the pressure on Ajinkya Pawar and Narender.

PAWAN SEHRAWAT HAS BEEN CARRIED OUT OF THE PLAYING ARENA WITH AN INJURY TO HIS KNEE

11-7 Two players left for Tamil Thalaivas and Pawan is one of them. Chandran Ranjit comes in and Pawan in trying to help manage a super tackle has injured his right leg. It looks like he’s turned a knee and is down screaming in pain. But in the scheme of the game, ALL OUT INFLICTED. This is Gujarat’s opportunity to take Tamil Thalaivas on when they’re down

7-7 Pawan opens his account with a bonus point

Pawan Sehrawat raided just once in the first 10 minutes of this match. He’s given all his other raiders a chance. Massive boost in confidence for the youngsters

7-6 TWO POINT RAID for Gujarat!

5-6 Chandran Ranjit comes good yet again as he takes out Sagar

4-6 Narender gets a bonus

4-5 Chandran Ranjit takes out Mohit, as he bails Gujarat on a do-or-die raid

3-5 Narender quickly gets a touch on Arkam Shaikh

3-4 Ajinkya Pawar is ushered out of the mat. Due to the rule change, the defender is safe. Wondering what we’re talking about? Check out the rule changes in the PKL 9 here.

2-4 Rakesh uses the lobby well to get M Abishek out to give Gujarat a point

1-4 Ajinkya Pawar comes in on a do-or-die raid and stuns Rinku Narwal

1-3 Chandran Ranjit is brought down bu Sahil Gulia as he tries to jump over the defence only to be brought down right after.

1-2 Narender gets the first point for the Thalaivas as he takes out Parteek Dahiya. Bonus too

1-0 Rakesh opens the Gujarat account with a bonus point

0-0 Massive cheers in the Kanteerava as Pawan comes to raid. Begins with an empty raid.

Tamil Thalaivas wins the toss and Gujarat will raid first.

Milestone watch: Pawan Sehrawat is 14 points away from a 1000 raid points, one super 10 away from 50 career super 10s

As lethal as he is on the mat, Pawan is cool as ice off it. Here’s a throwback to our interview with the hi-flier from PKL 7, back when he was with the Bulls

LINEUPS: 8:15PM IST

GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Saurav Gulia, Akram Shaikh, Chandran Ranjit, Prateek Dhaiya, Shankar Gadai, Rinku Narwal

TAMIL THALAIVAS: Ajinkya Pawar, M Abhishek, Mohit, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 6 | Gujarat: 4 | Tamil: 2 | Tie: 0

Squads GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Young Chang Ko, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj Vinod Kumar All-Rounders: Shankar Bhimraj, Arkam Shaikh, Gadai Rohan Singh TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

The two-time finalists, Gujarat Giants will battle it out against Tamil Thalaivas in their opening game of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. They have got an experienced raiding trio of Chandran Ranjit, Mahendra Rajput and Rohit Kumar to lead their attack this season. Anyone of the aforementioned raiders can take a game away from the opposition when on song and you can rest assured that Gujarat Giants fans will be hoping that one of them steps up for the team and sets the tone for the rest of the season.

These raiding specialists will also get assistance from Pardeep Kumar and Rakesh who have been a part of the Gujarat Giants even in the last campaign. Gujarat Giants boast an experienced defence as they have got the likes of Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh, and Sandeep Kandola to tackle raiders. This defensive trio have proven that they can get the better of quality raiders in the past and will need to be on top of their game against Tamil Thalaivas’ dynamic attack.

As far as Tamil Thalaivas are concerned, all eyes will be on Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat to see how he starts the season with his new team. Sehrawat has been a force to be reckoned with in the league and is the third-highest raid points scorer (986) in vivo Pro Kabaddi history. Capable of single-handedly winning matches for his team, Sehrawat will have to be kept quiet if Gujarat Giants want to win the game.

That said, Tamil Thalaivas also have raider Ajinkya Pawar in the team should Sehrawat experience a rare off day. Pawar scored 108 raid points last season and can pick up crucial points in pressure situations. On the defensive front, Sagar, who was the second-best defender in Season 8 with 82 tackle points, will be the leader of the pack. Sagar will be supported by Mohit and Sahil Gulia in defence after the duo combined for 54 tackle points for Tamil Thalaivas last season.

Gujarat has roped in Rohit Kumar to add a line of experience to its raiding arsenal | Photo Credit: Rohit Kumar/Instagram

Where can you watch Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Friday.