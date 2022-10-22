Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd fixture of 22nd October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Jaipur pink panthers and Telugu Titans at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Scores read Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans:

7-5 Mohit Pahal with the help of in-form Monu Goyat ensures that Arjun should not go back with a point here, SUPER TACKLE for Titans.

7-3 Monu, the lone man for Titans will take a bonus and a touchpoint on Sunil Kumar and saves his team from an early ALL-OUT.

7-1 Rahul chaudhari takes his second point of the day, Adarsh T has to go out.

6-1 Monu Goyat opens up the scoreline for Titans, comes back with a bonus.

6-0 V Ajith comes in for a Do-or-Die raid, the first of this game, he takes two point in Parvesh and Surjeet.

4-0 Titans has a poor start here, Sahul tackles Vinay and Panrthers are taking crucial early lead.

3-0 Arjun goes in deep and with a running handtouch and he will take Ravinder Pahal’s point.

2-0 Rahul Chaudhari comes in for the first raid of this match, will go back with bonus and a touchpoint! Mohit Pahal has to go out.

Telugu Titans, an already defensive-heavy squad, will start Vinay and Monu Goyat as its primary raiders in the first seven tonight; Siddharth Desai will not open tonight. It’s interesting to note the decisions Telugu Titans made in excluding Vishal Bhardwaj and in comes Mohit Pahal with Ravinder Pahal in both covers.

8:10 PM IST: LINEUPS:

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

TELUGU TITANS: Vinay, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Ravinder Pahal, Mohit Pahal

Jaipur Pink Panthers have shown brilliant form to make it four wins in a row after losing their first game in the league. Arjun Deshwal has been a reliable force for the Panthers in attack with 53 raid points. There has been a lack of support in the raiding department and he would expect V Ajith Kumar, Bhavani Rajput and Rahul Chaudhari to contribute more often to have a solid attack unit. In defence, captain Sunil Kumar is playing his part and has been their most trusted defender with 19 tackle points. He has been complemented well by Ankush who has scored 16 tackle points. Abhishek KS and Sahul Kumar have scored seven tackle points apiece and will be hoping to deliver on a consistent basis.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the points table with one win and four losses. Vinay has scored 29 raid points for the Titans and is their top-scorer. Seasoned campaigners like Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat have chipped in with 27 and 22 raid points respectively. Telugu Titans’ defence has got some work to do and will be eying to come up with a combined effort. Surjeet Singh has been the top defender for Telugu Titans with 10 tackle points. Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal who have scored 6 tackle points each will also look to add more value to the Telugu Titans’ defence.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Telugu Titans 45-25

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 42-33

Beat Patna Pirates 54-26

Beat Bengal Warriors 39-24

TELUGU TITANS RESULTS SO FAR:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 15 | Jaipur: 6 | Telugu Titans: 8 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Rahul Chaudhari

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

Squads JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Ajith V Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Devank Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Woosan KO, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Deepak Singh, Lucky Sharma, Nitin Chandel, Marimuthu Kamaraj All-Rounders: Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

Where can you watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, October 22.