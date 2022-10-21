Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi, Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Patna takes slender lead, Delhi eyes comeback

Welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd fixture of 21st October of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Scores read: Patna vs Delhi

30-27 Delhi takes a bonus point courtesy Ashu. FIVE MINUTES REMAIN IN THIS THRILLER.

30-26 Brilliant from Ashu. Shadloui looked a little slow in reflex after that timeout and didn’t realise what hit him when Ashu got that touch.

30-25 Sachin picks up a point in the do-or-die raid! Ravi Kumar steps out. Too good from Patna

29-25 Things getting worse for Delhi as Neeraj puts in a crucial block and removes Manjeet! Lovely anticipation from the Patna defense!

28-25 Sachin is lightning fast as he gets a touch on Krishan Dhull!

In the last 10 minutes, Patna has 15 points to Delhi’s 5. Why did Delhi drop the ball?

27-25 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh yet again brings Naveen down as he gets him off the mat. This second half has been all Patna!

26-25 Rohit Gulia is tackled high up by Vishal but he does well to pull away and fall back across the midline

25-25 Naveen takes out Neeraj Kumar for his own SUPER 10!

25-24 Bonus and that’s a super 10 for Rohit Gulia

24-24 Sachin levels scores as he gets Manjeet

23-24 Naveen is brought down by Mohammadreza Shadloui who finally puts in a tackle! DABANG DELHI IS ALL OUT. What a turnaround!

20-23 Rohit Gulia takes out Sandeep Dhull

19-23 Naveen comes in as the last man standing, gets a bonus and a touch on Sunil before heading back. Naveen is holding his back here. We’ll have to keep an eye on that. Could just be because he landed on that defender’s head.

19-21 Sachin takes out Vishal as Delhi is on the verge of an all out

18-21 Naveen has a bonus for Delhi. Delhi’s first point in this half.

18-20 SUPER TACKLE? Delhi is reduced to three men. Delhi does well to bring Rohit Gulia down but Patna will review. Patna says defender involved in struggle stepped out. Tense tense moments. Review finds Ravi Kumar stepped into the lobby. OHH. Good review by Patna

17-20 Patna is slowly inching closer to Delhi. Neeraj Kumar removes Ashu Malik on a do-or-die raid for Delhi

16-20 Point handed on a platter for Sachin as he gets a touch on Vijay Kumar

15-20 Patna does well to get Manjeet caught in the defensive chain. Sunil puts in the crucial tackle as Manjeet is stuck in his dubki attempt.

14-20 Rohit Gulia has a bonus plus a touch on Krishan thanks to a failed ankle hold

HALFTIME UPDATE: 20-12 in favour of Delhi. Patna started this game well and kept up with Delhi’s feisty pace and skill. However, what sets these two teams apart is the prongs in raiding. Delhi has a three-point attack team with all three raiders in good form. Towards the final few minutes of the first half, Delhi took charge and swung the game in their favour, inflicting the all-out. Patna will need something special to keep up with Delhi and even more so to beat the table toppers tonight.

12-20 Monu is ushered out of the mat and the ALL OUT HAS BEEN INFLICTED. Advantage Delhi as Patna comes undone in the final few minutes of the first half.

11-17 Naveen takes out his namesake in the Patna shirt - Naveen Sharma

11-16 Bonus for Sachin on a do-or-die raid.

10-16 SUPER RAID from Ashu Malik! What a brilliant job by this raider. NAVEEN IS BACK ON THE MAT with just under two minutes to go. Neeraj Kumar, thanks to that failed ankle hold and Manish and Sunil are off to the bench

Naveen has been off court for more than six minutes in this first half. Will Delhi manage to revive him in this half?

10-13 Sachin chips away for Patna. Sachin takes out Vijay Kumar

9-13 Manjeet takes out Mohammadreza Chiyaneh now. He has been an easy target today. Why is Shadloui not tackling?

Naveen has been off the mat for about 3.5 minutes so far.

9-12 Dabang Delhi retake the lead thanks to a super tackle on Rohit Gulia in the right corner. Ravi Kumar the instigator.

9-10 Manjeet takes on Shadloui. Neeraj came in for the block. Manjeet was too quick for him and he runs away with the point

9-9 Rohit Gulia takes out Krishan on the right corner. That’s a big point.

8-9 Delhi gets ahead now thanks to a bonus point for Manjeet

8-8 Delhi draws level courtesy a SUPER TACKLE on Sachin. Manjeet’s backhold on Sachin is incredible! Wrestling move this!

8-6 Here’s the BIG FISH. Naveen on the bench! Neeraj has done so well so send off the Delhi captain!

7-6 Rohit Gulia uses his strength to get past the midline with a point on Vishal

6-6 Patna Pirates draw level with Delhi as Neeraj Kumar removes any potential space for Ashu Malik as he takes him down

5-6 Sachin has a point here thanks to an error from Ravi Kumar who comes in with a hasty advanced tackle.

4-6 Toe touch on Shadloui’s hand! INCREDIBLE from Naveen. He has Shadloui’s number tonight.

4-5 Naveen gets a flying hand touch on Sunil. Naveen is not allowing Shadloui any breathing space and gets one of his teammates along the way

4-4 Rohit Gulia has a SUPER RAID and scores are level. He takes out three players and here’s who he’s taken out - Ashu Malik, Vishal and Vijay Kumar

1-4 Too easy for Naveen as he continously pressures that left corner before getting a kick on Neeraj Kumar

1-3 Manjeet has his first point of the night as he gets a big kick on Manish right down the centre

1-2 Monu opens Patna’s account with a bonus

0-2 Unbelievable tackle this! Krishan Dhull is a rock. He just stops Sachin in his tracks when he’s rushing towards the midline. Brilliant and that too so close to the midline!

0-1 Naveen takes out Mohammadreza Chiyaneh first up! No fuss

Patna won the toss. Delhi will raid first

9:10PM IST: LINEUPS

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar

Patna Pirates are the only team yet to win a game in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9. The three-time champions have tied one and lost four of their games so far. They need both their defence and attack to stand up and be counted in the upcoming game as they target a cohesive performance to get their first win of the campaign. While Sachin and Rohit Gulia have done well so far by contributing 40 and 34 raid points respectively, they need the rest of their teammates to up the ante and have more of an impact in attack. As far as defending goes, Sunil has been their most threatening tackler with 16 tackle points. The Pirates will also be hoping that Mohammadreza Chiyaneh finds form soon and replicates the performances that made him the top defender in Season 8.

Dabang Delhi K.C., meanwhile, are unbeaten this season having won each of their five matches so far. Their captain and talisman Naveen Kumar has been in sensational form having registered 68 raid points and five Super 10s in five matches this season. Naveen has also been helped by Manjeet, who has chipped in with crucial points when needed and has 31 raid points to his name already in Season 9. The defending champions’ defence have also made their presence felt on the mat. Krishan has scored 18 tackle points and is their best performing defender, while the likes of Vishal and Ravi Kumar have managed 15 and 11 tackle points respectively.

PATNA PIRATES RESULTS SO FAR

Drew 34-34 with Puneri Paltan

Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 30-21 to Telugu Titans

Lost 26-54 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 33-32 to Tamil Thalaivas

DABANG DELHI RESULTS SO FAR

Beat U Mumba 41-27

Beat Gujarat Giants 53-33

Beat UP Yoddhas 44-42

Beat Telugu Titans 46-26

Beat Haryana Steelers 38-36

HEAD-TO-HEAD | Matches: 15 | Patna: 7 | Delhi: 7 | Tie: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Patna Pirates: Sachin

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Squads PATNA PIRATES Raiders: Sachin, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Rohit, Sukesh Hegde Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar DABANG DELHI Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash All-rounders: Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

Where can you watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi PKL 9?

Pro Kabaddi Season 9 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Friday, October 21.