PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
14 October, 2022 23:10 IST
Rahul Chaudhari comes in form to give Jaipur Pink Panthers a much-needed win after an under-par performance in the 1st week of PKL season 9.

Rahul Chaudhari comes in form to give Jaipur Pink Panthers a much-needed win after an under-par performance in the 1st week of PKL season 9.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

The first day of the second week of the Pro Kabaddi league saw a Pawal-less Tamil Thalaivas sinking to U Mumba as the latter got the better of Thalaivas to beat them convincingly 39-32. The raid trio of U Mumba consisting of Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan took 30 out of 39 points collectively to take five full points with ease.

Check out Sportstar’s week-1 recap stream of Pro Kabaddi 2022 for in-depth analysis, talking points, and team performance.

In the second match, Rahul Chaudhari showed his true potential and led the attack with Anshu Deshwal to beat Haryana in a commanding way by 13 points at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday night.

While, Puneri Paltan lost to Gujarat Giants 47-37 in the third game of the night.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 14, FRIDAY:

TAMIL THALAIVAS VS U MUMBA

HARYANA STEELERS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

GUJARAT GIANTS VS PUNERI PALTAN

The rankings was updated after the Gujarat Giants and Puneri Paltan match on Friday.

