Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

The first day of the second week of the Pro Kabaddi league saw a Pawal-less Tamil Thalaivas sinking to U Mumba as the latter got the better of Thalaivas to beat them convincingly 39-32. The raid trio of U Mumba consisting of Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan took 30 out of 39 points collectively to take five full points with ease.

In the second match, Rahul Chaudhari showed his true potential and led the attack with Anshu Deshwal to beat Haryana in a commanding way by 13 points at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday night.

While, Puneri Paltan lost to Gujarat Giants 47-37 in the third game of the night.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 14, FRIDAY:

TAMIL THALAIVAS VS U MUMBA

HARYANA STEELERS VS JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

GUJARAT GIANTS VS PUNERI PALTAN