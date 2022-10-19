PKL

PKL 2022 latest standings: Points table updated after Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

PKL points table 2022: Here are the updated team rankings of the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 22:27 IST
Bengaluru Bulls is back on winning terms after defeating Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 in the second game of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Bulls is back on winning terms after defeating Tamil Thalaivas 45-28 in the second game of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

Gujarat Giants defeated UP Yoddhas (51-45) in a high-scoring match in the first game at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. Chandran Ranjit was the wrecker-in-chief for Gujarat as he aggregated 20 points from the match to give Gujarat the much-needed with to stay in the top six in the points table of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, is back on a winning streak after defeating Tamil Thalaivas 45–28 in the night's second game. While Narender and Himanshu battled the Bulls and accumulated a total of 18 points, the raiding trio of Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, and Vikash Kandola defeated Thalaivas to earn five points and place third in the standings.

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 19, WEDNESDAY:

MATCH 1: GUJARAT GIANTS VS UP YODDHAS

MATCH 2: BENGALURU BULLS VS TAMIL THALAIVAS

The ranking was updated after the Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas match on Wedneday, October 19.

