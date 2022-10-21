PKL 2022 latest standings: Patna breaks Delhi’s unbeaten run; Naveen’s men still on top

Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

In a tight game, U Mumba defeated Haryana Steelers 32-31 to defeat Steelers and hand them a hat-trick of defeats. With this victory, Mumba shot up to the top 6.

While Puneri kept up the winning ways by defeating the Bengal Warriors 27-25 to finish third in the points standings.

Table-toppers Dabang Delhi was startled by Patna Pirates, who defeated them 37-33 to pull off an upset. Although Patna moved up from 12th to 11th in the points table, Naveen's men are still in first place.

MATCHES ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21:

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS HARYANA STEELERS

MATCH 2: PUNERI PALTAN VS BENGAL WARRIORS

MATCH 3: PATNA PIRATES VS DABANG DELHI