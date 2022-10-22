Pro Kabaddi season 9 got underway at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

U Mumba lost 32-42 against Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of October 22. Mumba gave away a 17-point lead in the second half to Bulls, and with this win, Bengaluru is sitting comfortably in the third position in the points table with 21 points to its name.

Jaipur Pink Panthers destroyed the Telugu Titan’s defence and handed them a 24-point (51-27) loss to win the fifth match on the trot, and they have replaced Dabang Delhi as the new table-toppers with 26 points in 6 games.

While Haryana Steelers lost the fourth match in succession, they could not hold on to their lead against Gujarat Giants in the second half and eventually lost the game by mere 4 points. (38-42)

MATCHES ON OCTOBER 22, SATURDAY:

MATCH 1: U MUMBA VS BENGALURU BULLS

MATCH 2: JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS TELUGU TITANS

MATCH 3: HARYANA STEELERS VS GUJARAT GIANTS

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostTieScore DifferencePoints1Jaipur Pink Panthers651062262Dabang Delhi K.C.651054263Bengaluru Bulls642018214Gujarat Giants6321-7195Puneri Paltan6321-7196Bengal Warriors633032167U Mumba6330-11168U.P. Yoddhas5230-6139Haryana Steelers6240-71310Tamil Thalaivas5131-281011Patna Pirates6141-391012Telugu Titans6150-617

The ranking was updated after the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants match on Saturday, October 22.