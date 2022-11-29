Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan has looked solid all season and it is currently on top of the points table with 12 wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar has been the main man for the Paltan with 132 raid points and he has been accompanied in offence by Mohit Goyat who has scored 120 raid points in this campaign. Akash Shinde has also shown good maturity with 93 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been their top performer with 43 tackle points, while Sombir has managed 33 tackle points and Sanket Sawant has contributed 24 tackle points.

Gujarat Giants

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants is going through a rough patch as it hasn’t registered a win in its last six games. They have managed five wins, 11 losses and a tie so far. Rakesh has been the rising star for the Giants in the raiding department with 128 raid points. He has been supported by Parteek Dahiya (113 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (89 raid points). Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have showcased their skills for the Giants with 28 and 26 tackle points respectively. Rinku Narwal has also chipped in with 22 tackle points so far.

FORM GUIDE

Puneri Paltan

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

Lost 34-35 to Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-34

Lost 33-34 to U Mumba

Beat Bengal Warriors 47-23

Beat Haryana Steelers 41-28

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 35-33

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32

Beat Telugu Titans 38-25

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Gujarat Giants

Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 53-33 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Puneri Paltan 47-37

Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat UP Yoddhas 51-45

Beat Haryana Steelers 42-38

Lost 29-37 to U Mumba

Beat Telugu Titans 30-19

Lost 28-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 40-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 46-44

Lost 27-46 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 38-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 31-35 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 47-50 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 39-42 to Tamil Thalaivas

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 11 | Puneri Paltan: 3 | Gujarat Giants: 7 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar

Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav GUJARAT GIANTS Raiders: Dong Geon Lee, Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rohit Kumar, Purna Singh, Sawin, Sonu, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohit, Sonu Singh, Mohammad Ghorbani Defenders: Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Baldev Singh, Ujjval Singh, Kapil, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Vijay Thangadurai, All-Rounders: Shankar Gadai, Arkam Shaikh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dhaiya

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 29.