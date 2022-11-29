Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan has looked solid all season and it is currently on top of the points table with 12 wins, four losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar has been the main man for the Paltan with 132 raid points and he has been accompanied in offence by Mohit Goyat who has scored 120 raid points in this campaign. Akash Shinde has also shown good maturity with 93 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has been their top performer with 43 tackle points, while Sombir has managed 33 tackle points and Sanket Sawant has contributed 24 tackle points.
Gujarat Giants
Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants is going through a rough patch as it hasn’t registered a win in its last six games. They have managed five wins, 11 losses and a tie so far. Rakesh has been the rising star for the Giants in the raiding department with 128 raid points. He has been supported by Parteek Dahiya (113 raid points) and Chandran Ranjit (89 raid points). Defensively, Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh have showcased their skills for the Giants with 28 and 26 tackle points respectively. Rinku Narwal has also chipped in with 22 tackle points so far.
FORM GUIDE
Puneri Paltan
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Gujarat Giants
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 11 | Puneri Paltan: 3 | Gujarat Giants: 7 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar
Gujarat Giants: Chandran Ranjit
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 29.