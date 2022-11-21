Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM
Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:
Bengal Warriorrs
Lost 41-33 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 24-39 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 11 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1 | Bengal Warriors: 9 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia
Bengal Warriors: Shrikant Jadhav
SQUADS
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender.
Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha.
All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.
BENGAL WARRIORS
Raiders: Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Akash Pikalmunde, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar.
Defenders: Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje.
All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Rohit, Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Monday, November 21.