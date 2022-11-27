Tamil Thalaivas head into this game after a loss in their previous outing. They have recorded seven wins, seven losses as well as three ties so far. Narender has been the standout raider for the Thalaivas with 173 raid points. He has had support from Ajinkya Pawar who has scored 68 raid points, while Himanshu Singh managed 36 raid points. In defence, Sagar has led the way with 53 tackle points. Sahil Gulia has also played a key role with 41 tackle points along with M. Abishek who has registered 28 tackle points.
FORM GUIDE: TAMIL THALAIVAS
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26
Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, have managed five wins, suffered 10 losses and played out a tie in Season 9. Rakesh has been prolific for them in attack with 126 raid points. Parteek Dhaiya and Chandran Ranjit have also done well with 103 and 82 raid points respectively. However, the Giants’ defence could do better with Sourav Gulia and Arkam Shaikh currently their best performers with 26 and 24 tackle points respectively, while Rinku Narwal has chipped in with 22 tackle points.
FORM GUIDE: Gujarat Giants
Drew 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 18-25 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 32-33 to Haryana Steelers
Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head
Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants have played against each other in seven matches. Tamil Thalaivas have won twice whereas Gujarat Giants have won four matches. One game ended in a tie.
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 27.