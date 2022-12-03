Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE
Telugu Titans
Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors
Beat Patna Pirates 30-21
Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi
Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants
Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 37-40 to U Mumba
Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi
Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas
Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors
Beat U Mumba 32-26
Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35
Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38
Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
Tamil Thalaivas
Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba
Beat Patna Pirates 33-32
Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls
Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39
Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors
Beat Telugu Titans 39-31
Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34
Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan
Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls
Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates
Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30
Beat U Mumba 20-34
Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26
Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39
Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 11 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 5 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj
Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha
SQUADS
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender.
Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha.
All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.