Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

FORM GUIDE

Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 28-36 to Bengal Warriors

Beat U Mumba 32-26

Lost to Patna Pirates 36-35

Lost to Puneri Paltan 25-38

Lost 28-48 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL 9, week - 8; raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

Tamil Thalaivas

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

Beat U Mumba 20-34

Lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-26

Beat Gujarat Giants 42-39

Drew 37-37 with Dabang Delhi

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 11 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tamil Thalaivas: 5 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj

Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat [out injured], Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, December 3.