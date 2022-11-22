U Mumba 10-18 Tamil Thalaivas Live, Pro Kabaddi 2022: Ajinkya Pawar cleans up Mumba to inflict all-out; Thalaivas lead by 8 points at halftime

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas game.

The first encounter is underway, scores will read as Mumba vs Tamil:

10-19 Jai Bhagwan goes too deep in the raid and the defence of Thalaivas can’t make any mistakes today as they pounced on him to tackle him for a point.

HALF-TIME!

10-18 Himanshu initiates the SUPER TACKLE this time on Guman and a brilliant effort from Thalaivas to win in crunch situations.

10-16 Narender gets a bonus along with the toe touch of Rinku in the do-or-die raid.

10-14 Guman Singh listened to his coach who told him to play freely and he does play freely jumped and goes back with two points in the raid. Mohit and Sagar have to go out.

TIME-OUT!

8-14 Captain Sagar shines yet again in the defence as he executes another brilliant tackle, a SUPER TACKLE to be precise on Guman Singh for two points.

8-12 Pawar has been tackled by Mohit in the do-or-die raid and Mumba is coming back in the game.

7-12 Jai Bhagwan to the rescue of Mumba as he takes two points of Himanshu and Sahil Gulia in the raid.

5-12 Ajinkya Pawar in the raid, and he goes back with a bonus, but the verdict has been revoked quickly. So no points for Pawar.

5-12 Narender has been caught by the defence of U Mumba!

4-12 Himanshu along with Sahil Gulia, goes for a chain tackle on Guman Singh, and they are successful in their attempt.

4-11 Narender gets tackled this time by Rinku.

3-11 Mohit tackles Guman Singh, and this Thalaivas defence is roaring loud tonight.

3-10 Pawar in the clean-up act for a Thalaivas as he takes both Shivansh Thakur and Rinku to inflict an all-out on Mumba quite early in the game.

3-6 Himanshu tackles Ashish to reduce Mumba with two men in the court.

3-5 Sagar leads by example as he takes Guman Singh and pushes back in the do-or-die raid.

3-4 Narender comes in the do-or-die raid and a sloppy defending from Harendra, and Narender takes it from both hands to deny going out in this raid.

3-3 Jai Bhagwan goes in the do-or-die raid for Mumba this time and he attempts for a bonus and gets it, and then he was tackled while attempting a sliding toe touch.

2-2 Ajinkya Pawar comes in the do-or-die raid and will be eager to take a few points, and he does that in style, he takes a bonus first and get the running hand touch of Mohit.

2-0 A bonus for Guman Singh to start the proceedings in the raid as well.

1-0 A solid start from the U Mumba’s defence as they pounced on Narender to tackle him in the first raid of the game.

Toss Update

U Mumba won the toss, Thalaivas will raid first.

Players to watch out for

U Mumba: Rinku

Tamil Thalaivas: Sahil Gulia

Lineups Out!

U Mumba: Rinku, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish, Guman Singh, Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia, Sagar, Mohit, M Abhishek, Himanshu

Previous Encounter

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 32-39 in the previous encounter on 14th October.

Head-to-Head record

Played: 8 | U Mumba: 6 | Tamil Thalaivas: 1 | Tied: 1

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Tamil Thalaivas Form

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Lost 34-35 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 34-40 to Bengaluru Bulls

Draw 31-31 to Patna Pirates

Beat Bengal Warriors 35-30

PREVIEW

U Mumba

U Mumba is currently sixth on the points table with eight wins and seven losses. Guman Singh has been in good form for the Mumboys as he has scored 99 raid points so far. Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have added good value to U Mumba’s raiding unit by scoring 67 and 51 raid points respectively. In defence, Rinku has been a standout performer for U Mumba with 41 tackle points. He has had the support from the experienced Surinder Singh and Mohit who have managed 31 and 26 tackle points respectively, while Harendra Kumar has also chipped in with 21 tackle points for U Mumba.

Catch up on all the action from week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out the analysis here:

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas find itself in the eighth spot after beating Bengal Warriors last night. The Sagar-led team has six wins, six losses and three ties. Narender has been the go-to player for the Thalaivas with 162 raid points. Their raiding department has also got the likes of Ajinkya Pawar and Himanshu Singh who have scored 59 and 32 raid points respectively. Meanwhile, Sagar has taken charge in defence for the Thalaivas with 43 tackle points. The skipper has got support from Sahil Gulia who has scored 36 tackle points, while M. Abishek has chipped in with 28 tackle points.

SQUADS

U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 22.