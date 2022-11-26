Pro Kabaddi 2022: U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form guide

U.P. Yoddhas have eight wins, six losses and two ties in vivo PKL Season 9 and they head into Saturday’s contest on the back of a win. Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill have been the Yoddhas’ main attacking threats as they have scored 156 and 132 raid points respectively. Rohit Tomar has also performed well of late for the Yoddhas and has a total of 47 raid points in the ongoing campaign. On the defensive front, Ashu Singh and Sumit have scored 41 tackle points each for the Yoddhas. The experienced Nitesh Kumar has also chipped in with 27 tackle points.
RECAP OF THE PREVIOUS MEETING BETWEEN THE TWO TEAMS THIS SEASON:
Patna Pirates, meanwhile, are eighth in the standings with seven wins, seven losses and three ties. They suffered a defeat last night and will be eager to set things right against the Yoddhas. To beat U.P. Yoddhas, they will be hoping that Sachin (148 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (114 raid points) can perform to the best of their ability in attack. In defence, the Pirates boast one of the most dominant defenders in the league in Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who has managed 59 tackle points so far. The likes of Sunil and skipper Neeraj Kumar have also chipped in with 37 and 24 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE: UP YODDHAS
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
FORM GUIDE: PATNA PIRATES
Lost 35-30 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Drew 31-31 with Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-30
Tied 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas
Lost to Haryana Steelers 33-23
U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
U.P. Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have played against each other in 12 matches. U.P. Yoddhas have won four games while Patna Pirates have won seven matches. One match finished in a tie.
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 26.