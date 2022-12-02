Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW
UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddhas has looked in good form in recent games and the Pardeep Narwal-led team have won 10 matches, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Pardeep Narwal holds the key for the Yoddhas having scored 185 raid points this season. Surender Gill has also made a statement in offence with 132 raid points while Rohit Tomar has chipped in with 52 raid points. On the defensive front, Sumit has been sensational for the Yoddhas with 45 tackle points. Ashu Singh is not far behind Sumit having accumulated 42 tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have contributed 29 and 27 tackle points respectively.
U Mumba
On the other hand, U Mumba has been inconsistent all season and has nine wins and nine losses as a result. Guman Singh has been its go-to man in attack as he has scored 120 raid points. He has been supported by Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have amassed 86 and 61 raid points respectively. Defensively, Rinku has been a reliable player for U Mumba as he has scored 54 tackle points. The likes of Mohit and skipper Surinder Singh have also made their presence felt with 36 and 31 tackle points respectively.
FORM GUIDE
UP Yoddhas
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32
Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers
Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors
Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
U Mumba
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 9 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | U Mumba: 1 | Tied: 1
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal
U Mumba: Rinku
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.