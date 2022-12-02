Pro Kabaddi 2022: UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, squads, head-to-head, form

PREVIEW

UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas has looked in good form in recent games and the Pardeep Narwal-led team have won 10 matches, suffered six losses and played out two ties. Pardeep Narwal holds the key for the Yoddhas having scored 185 raid points this season. Surender Gill has also made a statement in offence with 132 raid points while Rohit Tomar has chipped in with 52 raid points. On the defensive front, Sumit has been sensational for the Yoddhas with 45 tackle points. Ashu Singh is not far behind Sumit having accumulated 42 tackle points, while Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have contributed 29 and 27 tackle points respectively.

U Mumba

On the other hand, U Mumba has been inconsistent all season and has nine wins and nine losses as a result. Guman Singh has been its go-to man in attack as he has scored 120 raid points. He has been supported by Ashish and Jai Bhagwan who have amassed 86 and 61 raid points respectively. Defensively, Rinku has been a reliable player for U Mumba as he has scored 54 tackle points. The likes of Mohit and skipper Surinder Singh have also made their presence felt with 36 and 31 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE

UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-32

Lost 23-30 to U Mumba

Lost 42-44 to Dabang Delhi

Beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37

Lost 45-51 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24

Lost 29-34 Patna Pirates

Beat Telugu Titans 43-24

Lost 31-40 to Puneri Paltan

Drew 36-36 with Haryana Steelers

Drew 41-41 with Bengal Warriors

Beat Haryana Steelers 40-34

Beat Telugu Titans 41-30

Beat Dabang Delhi 50-31

Lost 29-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Gujarat Giants 35-31

Beat Patna Pirates 35-33

Beat Bengal Warriors 33-32

Raiding form, team performance and the race to the knockouts - we’ve discussed it all in our weekly Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 26-32 to Telugu Titans

Lost 20-34 Tamil Thalaivas

Beat Bengal Warriors 49-41

Lost 33-35 to Haryana Steelers

HEAD TO HEAD

Played: 9 | UP Yoddhas: 4 | U Mumba: 1 | Tied: 1

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

UP Yoddhas: Pardeep Narwal

U Mumba: Rinku

SQUADS

UP YODDHAS Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Rathan K, Gulveer Singh, Durgesh Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Aman, Mahipal, Rathan K Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Shubham Kumar, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Sumit, Ashu Singh All-Rounders: Nehal Desai, Nitin Panwar, Gurdeep U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards on Friday, December 2.