Pro Kabaddi PKL 8: Puneri Paltan hammers UP Yoddha 44-38

Puneri Paltan’s youngsters helped the side beat UP Yoddha 44-38 for the second time this season in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Mohit Goyat picked up 14 raid points and was ably supported by Aslam Inamdar with 12 (including three tackle points). The victory will help Pune’s chances of making it to the playoffs after a jittery start to its campaign.

Surender Gill fetched 16 points for U.P. Yoddha but didn’t get the support he needed from his teammates. Pune’s defence also had a stellar night, hunting down raiders in packs, with Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir leading the side.

Puneri Paltan’s young guns got the side off to a flying start. Aslam and Mohit shared the raiding duties while cover defender Abinesh was rock solid. Coach Anup Kumar’s team inflicted an early All Out in the 8th minute to race to an eight-point lead. Aslam also contributed to the defence with two tackle points.

But UP Yoddha clawed its way back into the match thanks to the ever-reliable Surender. He and Shrikant Jadhav combined to score raid points to shift the balance to their side. Surender's two-point raid in the last minute of the half fetched his team an All Out and reduced Pune’s lead to three points. The first half ended with Puneri Paltan leading 22-18.

Mohit raced to a Super 10 with multiple multi-point raids as Puneri Paltan secured another All Out early in the second half and took an 11-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the match.

With the victory, Puneri Paltan has picked up hat-trick of wins and has leaped to eighth place in the table, just behind UP Yoddha.