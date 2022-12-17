Puneri Paltan will play in its first PKL final after finishing second in the league and defeating Tamil Thalaivas in the semifinals.
Follow: Jaipur Pink Paltan vs Puneri Paltan PKL 9 Final, Live
PREVIEW:- PUNERI PALTAN
Puneri Paltan is one of the most consistent teams this season after a slow start, Puneri Paltan has seen contributions from most members of the team. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points) from the team, Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in recent matches and had a big impact in their semi-final win. In defence, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points, while Sombir has chipped in with 35 tackle points. Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also contributed 30 tackle points each, while Gaurav Khatri has amassed 18 tackle points. Another player who will have a role to play in both defence and offence is all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh
SPORTSTAR PKL STREAM
PKL 9 Final preview! Who will win season 9 of Pro Kabaddi? Squad, strengths, weakness, team analysis - We’ve discussed it all in our Pro Kabaddi League live stream. Check out the full stream below:
SEASON-WISE RECORD
Puneri Paltan has qualified for the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi season 8, 6 and 5 but yet to win the title.