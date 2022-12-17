Puneri Paltan will play in its first PKL final after finishing second in the league and defeating Tamil Thalaivas in the semifinals.

PREVIEW:- PUNERI PALTAN

Puneri Paltan is one of the most consistent teams this season after a slow start, Puneri Paltan has seen contributions from most members of the team. In the absence of Aslam Inamdar (138 raid points) and Mohit Goyat (120 raid points) from the team, Akash Shinde (135 raid points) and Pankaj Mohite (51 raid points) have stepped up in recent matches and had a big impact in their semi-final win. In defence, captain Fazel Atrachali has led by example with 53 tackle points, while Sombir has chipped in with 35 tackle points. Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also contributed 30 tackle points each, while Gaurav Khatri has amassed 18 tackle points. Another player who will have a role to play in both defence and offence is all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh

SEASON-WISE RECORD

Puneri Paltan has qualified for the playoffs in the Pro Kabaddi season 8, 6 and 5 but yet to win the title.

PKL 8 Finished in 6th position P 22 W 12 L 9 T 3 Points 66 PKL 7 Finished in 10th position P 22 W 7 L 12 T 3 Points 48 PKL 6 Finished in 4th position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each) P 22 W 8 L 12 T 2 Points 52 PKL 5 Puneri Paltan was eliminated in the playoffs under the leadership of Deepak Hooda after finishing in 2nd position out of 6 teams (Group A - 2 groups of 6 teams each) P 22 W 15 L 7 T 0 Points 80 PKL 4 Finished in 3rd position after beating Telugu Titans 40-35 in the third-place play-off under the leadership of Manjeet Chhillar. Puneri finished in 4th position after the end of the league stage. (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 6 L 6 T 2 Points 42 PKL 3 Finished in 3rd position after beating Bengal Warriors 31-27 in the third-place play-off under the leadership of Manjeet Chhillar. Puneri also finished in 3rd position after the end of the league stage. (Total 8 teams) P 22 W 7 L 4 T 3 Points 48 PKL 2 Finished in 8th position (Total 8 teams)) P 14 W 2 L 11 T 1 Points 21 PKL 1 Finished in 8th position (Total 8 teams) P 14 W 2 L 10 T 0 Points 17

PERFORMANCE OVER THE YEARS