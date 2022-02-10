Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Puneri Paltan takes on table-topper Patna Pirates

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates.

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening! We've got an exciting game as Puneri Paltan takes on three-time champion Patna Pirates. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League