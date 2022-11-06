Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
PUNERI PALTAN
Puneri Paltan currently looks like the team to beat as they find themselves on top of the standings. They have six wins, two losses and two ties so far, and they will be eager to secure another win against the Thalaivas to stay on top of the points table. Their raiding department looks strong with players like Mohit Goyat (73 raid points) and Aslam Inamdar (71 raid points) shining on the mat. Akash Shinde has also done well by contributing 47 raid points. On the defensive side of things, Fazel Atrachali has been the team’s best tackler with 29 tackle points. He has been supported by Sombir (19 tackle points) and Gaurav Khatri (10 tackle points).
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in its own ability as they are in the midst of a resurgence and are unbeaten in their last four games. They beat the Titans last night to move up to eighth in the standings with four wins, four losses and two ties. Narender has been the Thalaivas’ go-to raider with 102 raid points but he could do with more help from the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (33 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (25 raid points). On the defensive front, Sagar has been a wall for the Thalaivas with 27 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have contributed 22 and 18 tackle points respectively.
CATCH UP ON ALL THE ACTIONS OF WEEK 4 OF PKL 9 IN SPORTSTAR’S WEEKLY RECAP STREAM. CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S ANALYSIS HERE:
FORM GUIDE
PUNERI PALTAN
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24
Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers
TAMIL THALAIVAS
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 6 | Puneri: 2 | Tamil: 2 | Tied: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
PUNERI PALTAN: Akash Shinde
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Ajinkya Pawar
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 6.