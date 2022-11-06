Pro Kabaddi 2022: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

PUNERI PALTAN

Puneri Paltan currently looks like the team to beat as they find themselves on top of the standings. They have six wins, two losses and two ties so far, and they will be eager to secure another win against the Thalaivas to stay on top of the points table. Their raiding department looks strong with players like Mohit Goyat (73 raid points) and Aslam Inamdar (71 raid points) shining on the mat. Akash Shinde has also done well by contributing 47 raid points. On the defensive side of things, Fazel Atrachali has been the team’s best tackler with 29 tackle points. He has been supported by Sombir (19 tackle points) and Gaurav Khatri (10 tackle points).

TAMIL THALAIVAS

Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in its own ability as they are in the midst of a resurgence and are unbeaten in their last four games. They beat the Titans last night to move up to eighth in the standings with four wins, four losses and two ties. Narender has been the Thalaivas’ go-to raider with 102 raid points but he could do with more help from the likes of Ajinkya Pawar (33 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (25 raid points). On the defensive front, Sagar has been a wall for the Thalaivas with 27 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have contributed 22 and 18 tackle points respectively.

FORM GUIDE

PUNERI PALTAN

Drew 34-34 with Patna Pirates

Lost 39-41 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 37-47 to Gujarat Giants

Beat U Mumba 30-28

Beat Telugu Titans 26-25

Beat Bengal Warriors 27-25

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24

Drew 27-27 to Haryana Steelers

Beat Dabang Delhi 43-38

Beat U Mumba 40-31

TAMIL THALAIVAS

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 6 | Puneri: 2 | Tamil: 2 | Tied: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

PUNERI PALTAN: Akash Shinde

TAMIL THALAIVAS: Ajinkya Pawar

SQUADS

PUNERI PALTAN Raiders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Saurabh Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Akash Chaudhary, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Gaurav Khatri All-Rounders: Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 6.