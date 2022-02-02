Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba; Aslam and Ajith excel in Maharashtra derby

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

31-26 Sombir and Aslam combine to wrestle Abhishek to the mat. Puneri Paltan leads my five with six minutes to go.

30-26 Mhit is picked for the do-or-die raid and he returns with a point as he lands a touch on Sunil. Mohit is very simply one of the best raiders in a do-or-die situation.

Puneri Paltan has scored eight points as compared to U Mumba's two in the last five minutes.

29-26 Aslam picks up a point and then Sanket and Abinesh shove Ajith away. Some quick points here for Puneri Paltan!

27-26 ALL OUT! Nitin Tomar charges from the left and spears Abhishek off the court. Puneri Paltan leads by one points now.

24-25 Mohit is such a complete raider. He's so calm under pressure and does extremely well to drag Harender with him to the mid-line.

23-24 Mohit strikes in the do-or-die raid as he gets the better of Fazel for the third time today! He had Fazel in all sorts of trouble there.

22-24 Ajith makes a rare error here as he steps into the lobby and gives away a free point.

Ajith, on nine points, has been U Mumba's star of the evening. He's single-handedly shouldered the raiding responsibilities today.

21-24 Rinku absolutely nails the tackle as he restricts Aslam. However, Prince went off the court during the tackle and Puneri Paltan will also get a point.

20-23 This is absolutely stunning from Ajith. He casually grab another point with a running hand touch on Sanket.

20-22 Wow, there really is no stopping Ajith! He picks up a bonus first and then gets a running hand touch on Nitin. That will also revive a U Mumba defender.

20-20 Mohit, you star! He gets the better of Sunil on the right and U Mumba is down to two men.

19-19 Nitin Tomar, the Puneri Paltan captain, scores his first point of the evening as Baljinder makes a poor tackle on him.

HALF-TIME: U Mumba has a slender one-point lead at the interval.

18-19 Oh Ajith, you beauty! He bags another raid point, his fifth of the evening, to keep U Mumba ahead.

18-18 Phenomenal work from Mohit. He targets Fazel on the left corner and sends the Iranian back to the bench.

17-18 Mohit scores his fourth point of the game as he evades Rinku's tackle.

16-17 SUPER RAID FROM ASLAM! He goes in for the do-or-die raid and gets rid of THREE U Mumba defenders on the turn!

13-17 Ajith with anther brillaint point as he catches Sombir in the face with a reverse kick.

13-16 Abhishek makes a strange raid...a pursuit raid..and is shoved away in no time!

11-15 Ajith picks up his first point of the game with a fine running hand touch on Sanket.

11-14 Ajinkya manages a bonus point but the gets thrown off the mat by Abinesh.

9-13 ALL OUT! Fazel races from the left and dashes Vishwas off the mat. U Mumba inflicts the All Out and takes the early lead.

8-10 Abhishek overpowers Sombir and Puneri Paltan is down to one man again. Can Vishwas pull off a miracle again?

8-9 Vishwas S comes off the bench and gets the job done in style. He bags the bonus and land a touch on Rinku.

6-9 Abhishek reduces Puneri Paltan to one man now and gives his side a three-point lead.

6-7 Abhishek goes after a raider and gets his man. He stars with yet another one of his running hand touches to get rid of Mohit.

6-6 SUPER TACKLE! Abinesh and Shubham combine to flatten Ajith Kumar. That's some strong defending from Puneri Paltan.

4-6 That was so close! Aslam could have wiped out the entire U Mumba defence but he falls just shy of the mid-line.

4-5 U Mumba has taken the lead as Abhishek storms past Sombir and Nitin.

4-3 Fazel joins the party! He darts from the left corner and then shoves Mohit off the court. He grabbed Mohit's jersey, but gets away with it.

4-2 Wow Mohit, wow! He bags two points off his first raid and eliminates Rinku and Ajinkya! The U Mumba defence is in all sorts of trouble.

2-2 Abhishek strikes with his trademark running hand touch as he gets rid of Abinesh.

2-1 Sunil launches into a superb tackle to contain Aslam.

2-0 Aslam Inamdar scores big on his first raid as he gets the better of Rinku and Harender! What a start for the younsgter. U Mumba reviewed the decision and has lost its only review of the game. Strange decision to go for a review in the very first minute of the game.

0-0 Abhishek Singh with the first raid of the game but it's an empty one.

Puneri Paltan won the toss and chose the right side of the court, U Mumba will raid first.

8:40pm: TEAM NEWS!

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh, Sanket, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Karamvir

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rinku, Ajith Kumar

8:35pm: Puneri Paltan has turned its season around in a dramatic fashion with three successive wns. The side can now jump to the fourth spot on the points table with a win over U Mumba today. The key to their recent resurgence has been the astonishing form of Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar. The youngsters have scored 37 and 28 points, respectively, in the Paltan’s last three outings to help their side cut the gap to the playoff spots to just four points.

8:30pm: Pardeep Narwal seems to have crumbled under the weight of expectations at UP Yoddha. He was expected to spearhead the team's raiding department, but has done little to help his team’s cause. Although he did become the first player to score 1200 points in the PKL’s history earlier in the season, he has managed only 104 points from 211 raids in 15 matches. In comparison, Surender Gill, who is playing just his second season, has amassed 129 points from 14 matches and has made two raids lesser than Pardeep. What has led to this? I analyse - PKL 8: From dominance to despair - what's going wrong with PKL record-breaker Pardeep Narwal?

8:20pm: U Mumba missed its chance to close the gap on league leader Dabang Delhi after a 30-36 defeat to the side. U Mumba’s defence kept the team in the game with a brilliant first-half performance, but the offence struggled to get going, which cost it four crucial points. U Mumba is fifth on the points table but only five points clear of 11th-placed Puneri Paltan and will need a win to consolidate its position in the top six and inch closer to securing a playoff berth.

8:10pm: We've got an enthralling contest underway right now as UP Yoddha battles it out against Patna Pirates. Join me on the blog here - Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Patna Pirates defeats UP Yoddha 37-34; Pardeep's side slips to fourth successive loss

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening! We've got an exciting game as Puneri Paltan takes on U Mumba in the Maharashtra derby. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League