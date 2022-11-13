Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Tamil Thalaivas
Despite a narrow defeat in its last outing, Tamil Thalaivas will believe in itself and has been in good form of late. They have five wins, five losses and two ties so far, and you can rest assured that they will be keen to avenge their defeat to the Bulls from earlier in the campaign. To beat the Bulls, they will need their lead raider Narender (125 raid points) to fire on all cylinders, while Ajinkya Pawar (42 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (26 raid points) will need to support him. As far as their defence goes, Sagar has been their best tackler with 36 tackle points. Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have also played their part in defence with 27 and 25 tackle points respectively.
Bengaluru Bulls
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are near the summit of the standings with seven wins, four losses and a tie in Season 9. They will be hoping that Bharat can continue demonstrating his fine attacking form this season as he looks to add to his 129 raid points. Bharat will be hoping for support in the attack from Viskah Kandola (76 raid points) and Neeraj Narwal (40 raid points). In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been on top of his game and has accounted for 39 tackle points. He has been aided in defence by Mahender Singh (24 tackle points) and Aman (23 tackle points).
Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Bengaluru Bulls
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31
Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 11 | Tamil: 2 | Bengaluru: 9 | Tied: 0
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar
Bengaluru Bulls: Neeraj Narwal
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 13.