Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

Despite a narrow defeat in its last outing, Tamil Thalaivas will believe in itself and has been in good form of late. They have five wins, five losses and two ties so far, and you can rest assured that they will be keen to avenge their defeat to the Bulls from earlier in the campaign. To beat the Bulls, they will need their lead raider Narender (125 raid points) to fire on all cylinders, while Ajinkya Pawar (42 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (26 raid points) will need to support him. As far as their defence goes, Sagar has been their best tackler with 36 tackle points. Sahil Gulia and M. Abishek have also played their part in defence with 27 and 25 tackle points respectively.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are near the summit of the standings with seven wins, four losses and a tie in Season 9. They will be hoping that Bharat can continue demonstrating his fine attacking form this season as he looks to add to his 129 raid points. Bharat will be hoping for support in the attack from Viskah Kandola (76 raid points) and Neeraj Narwal (40 raid points). In defence, Saurabh Nandal has been on top of his game and has accounted for 39 tackle points. He has been aided in defence by Mahender Singh (24 tackle points) and Aman (23 tackle points).

FORM GUIDE

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Telugu Titans 39-31

Beat Puneri Paltan 35-34

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 11 | Tamil: 2 | Bengaluru: 9 | Tied: 0

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar

Bengaluru Bulls: Neeraj Narwal

SQUADS

TAMIL THALAIVAS Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Sunday, November 13.