Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi leads Tamil Thalaivas 22-19 with 10 mins left

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C.

TAMIL THALAIVAS vs DABANG DELHI K.C.

25-26: Naveen wins the duel against Surjeet this time. This is some contest.

23-24: Back to full strength. Naveen comes in for the raid, Sahil Gulia goes for the ankle hold ands waits for the support. However, other TT players were intelligent enough to stay away as Naveen makes it to the mid-line easily.

23-23: ALL OUT!!!! Raider Manjeet tries to repeat his last raid and get a touch point to avoid the all out but in his attempt to do that, steps into the lobbies without a touch. Self out. Parity restored.

20-23: TT raider reduces Delhi back to one after a touch point off defender Manjeet Chhillar.

19-23: All Out avoided for Delhi and it is the substitute raider Manjeet who negotiates Surjeet's block.

First strategic time out. Ten minutes to go and Tamil Thalaivas is closing in on Dabang Delhi thanks to Himanshu's last raid.

19-22: Delhi is down to one. Manjeet came in for the raid, lured Sandeep into a solo tackle and then back tracked quite comfortably.

18-22: Do-or-die raid for Tamil Thalaivas, Himanshu goes in with four Delhi players on the mat and tries to get a running hand touch of Joginder on the left corner. Himanshu misses it and steps into the lobbies. Jeeva and Krishan comes in with the dash and push Himanshu off the mat leading to self out for those two as well. The officials have said three self-outs for Delhi since Joginder too stepped out of bands while retreating to avoid touch by Himanshu. Delhi reviews the decision unsuccessfully.

15-21: Naveen wins the bonus but does not return to his side of the mat. Why? Surjeet. That's it.

14-20: Neeraj Narwal goes in for the next raid, sees Sahil Gulia setting up the block, tries to jump over him but Sahil somehow gets hold of his ankle.

13-20: Do-or-die raid for TT, Himanshu goes in and gets a running hand touch on Manjeet Chhillar.

12-20: Do-or-die raid for Delhi and this time it is Naveen who wins the duel against Surjeet who came for the block. Bonus awarded as well.

12-18: Do-or-die raid for Thalaivas and an excellent back hold by Joginder and support from others takes down Manjeet. Naveen back on the mat.

12-17: Do-or-die raid for Delhi, Neeraj is in and he is flat on the mat courtesy of a tight ankle hold by Sagar Rathee on the right corner.

11-17: Reckless block attempted by Sandeep Narwal and sub raider Bhavani Rajput escapes easily.

Although Delhi has a seven-point lead at the moment, Thalaivas will still fancy their chances. However, they would hope for a better show from a usually disciplined defence.

HALF-TIME: Tamil Thalaivas 10-17 Dabang Delhi K.C.

10-17: Joginder Narwal from the left corner executes the ankle hold well and takes down Manjeet who tries to back track and reach the mid-line but fails.

10-16: Do-or-die raid for Delhi, it is Naveen again who goes in but this time, Surjeet comes up with a perfect block to stop him.

9-16: Jeeva traps Himanshu with a brutal thigh hold. Lovely.

9-15: Do-or-die raid for Delhi, Naveen takes the responsibility and proves the decision right. Error from Sagar Rathee who was way too close to the mid-line while trying to tackle Naveen.

9-14: Manjeet is on a roll. Another running hand touch to send Neeraj back to the bench.

8-14: Running hand touch and it is another touch point for Manjeet. Off you go, Krishan Dhull.

7-14: Successful raid for Manjeet. Error from Jeeva Kumar.

6-14: ALL OUT!!!! The sole TT player on the mat surenders in front of Naveen. Excellent start for Delhi.

6-11: Thalaivas down to one. Himanshu went in for the raid, didn't get a touch and stepped into the lobbies for self-out.

6-10: Manjeet repeats the error. Advanced solo ankle hold on Neeraj and the raider reaches mid-line safely.

6-9: Naveen goes in, advanced tackle ahead of the baulk line attempted by a Thalaivas defender and he fails.

6-8: Do-or-die raid for Thalaivas, sub raider Himanshu Singh goes in and hardly needs to do much as Krishan Dhull fails to retreat and gifts a touch point.

5-8: Neeraj tries the diving hand touch again and succeeds again. The victim - Sahil Gulia.

5-7: Wow! Massive block by Manjeet Chhillar and Himanshu is off.

5-6: Diving hand touch for Neeraj and who does he get it off? Sagar Rathee, one of the best defenders this season.

5-5: Krishan Dhull comes up with a big dash to push Manjeet off the mat.

5-4: Strong and confident block by Surjeet to send Naveen back to the bench for third time in the match.

4-4: Brilliant ankle hold by Sandeep to bring down the mighty Manjeet.

4-3: Neeraj goes in for the raid, gets trapped and tries to escape with a dubki. However, it is a tackle point for Thalaivas.

3-3: Redemption. Manjeet sends Naveen to the bench with a running kick.

2-3: Error from Sahil Gulia who was too close to Neeraj. Touch point taken with ease.

2-2: Quick running hand touch for Himanshu and he gets rid of Naveen. Smart.

1-2: Himanshu opens Thalaivas' account with a bonus.

0-2: Naveen Kumar comes in for the opening raid of the match and gets a touch point off Manjeet apart from the bonus.

---------

TOSS - Tamil Thalaivas wins the toss and selects right side of the court. Dabang Delhi to raid first.

7:25pm: LINE-UPS!!!

Tamil Thalaivas - Surjeet Singh (c), Sahil Gulia, Sagar Rathee, Mohit Jakhar, Sahil Malik, Himanshu, Manjeet

Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Narwal (c), Neeraj Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull

7:20pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 5, Matches won by Dabang Delhi K.C. - 4, Matches tied - 1, Last meeting - the two teams played out a 30-30 tie

7:10pm: Dabang Delhi is winless in its last three matches but has played out two ties and sits second on the points table. Delhi has given up over 35 points in each of its previous three games, a stat that would concern coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. The defence averaged only 8.33 tackle points during that stretch, putting pressure on the raiding unit to carry the team to positive results. With the playoffs fast approaching, Delhi need their defence to step up if they want to go one better than last season.

7pm: Three straight losses have seen the Tamil Thalaivas slip to 11th on the points table. The Thalaivas’ usually sturdy defence has been below par in their last three matches. On average, they have picked up a shade under 10 tackle points while giving up over 22 raid points in their past three games. The Thalaivas will likely have to win all four matches to end the franchise’s wait for a playoff spot.

6:50pm: The 2022 edition of the Sportstar Aces Awards is back and we are celebrating the marvellous year for Indian Sports that 2021 was. From Neeraj Chopra and the other Olympic and Paralympic medallists to the Indian cricket team, we have a bunch of nominees who need your vote to win! Click here to VOTE!

6:40pm: In case if you're new to this sport, here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle'-

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! The first game of the evening will see 11th-placed Tamil Thalaivas take on second-placed Dabang Delhi. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League