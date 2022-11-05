Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW

Tamil Thalaivas

After an underwhelming start to the season, Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will be feeling confident heading into Saturday’s encounter and will hope that Narender, who has scored 99 raid points for them in his debut season and has been a revelation, can shine again. Narender though could do with more help in attack from Ajinkya Pawar (22 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (19 raid points). In defence, Sahil Gulia (21 tackle points) and skipper Sagar (19 tackle points) have been their best performers, while M. Abishek has chipped in with 18 tackle points.

Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation as they are rooted to the bottom of the standings having won once and lost nine matches this season. Needless to say, the Titans need to start picking up wins quickly to bolster their bleak hopes of qualifying beyond the league phase. For positive results, they will need the whole team to step up and Siddharth Desai - their best raider with 53 raid points this season - showed glimpses of finding form in their last match. He will also need help from the likes of Vinay (32 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points). Defensively, players like Parvesh Bhainswal (18 tackle points), Vishal Bhardwaj (12 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (11 tackle points) need to do much better.

FORM GUIDE

Tamil Thalaivas

Drew 31-31 vs Gujarat Giants

Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-39 vs U Mumba

Beat Patna Pirates 33-32

Lost 28-45 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 24-41 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27

Beat Dabang Delhi 49-39

Tied 41-41 to Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Played: 10 | Tamil Thalaivas: 4 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tied: 1

SQUADS

Tamil Thalaivas Raiders: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Sachin, Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu Singh, Narender. Defenders: Sagar, Ankit, M Abhishek, Ashish, Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha. All-Rounders: Visvanath V, Thanushan Laxmamoha, K Abhimanyu. Telugu Titans Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.