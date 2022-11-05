Pro Kabaddi 2022: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

PREVIEW
Tamil Thalaivas
After an underwhelming start to the season, Tamil Thalaivas seem to have turned a corner and are unbeaten in their last three games. They will be feeling confident heading into Saturday’s encounter and will hope that Narender, who has scored 99 raid points for them in his debut season and has been a revelation, can shine again. Narender though could do with more help in attack from Ajinkya Pawar (22 raid points) and Himanshu Singh (19 raid points). In defence, Sahil Gulia (21 tackle points) and skipper Sagar (19 tackle points) have been their best performers, while M. Abishek has chipped in with 18 tackle points.
Telugu Titans
Telugu Titans, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult situation as they are rooted to the bottom of the standings having won once and lost nine matches this season. Needless to say, the Titans need to start picking up wins quickly to bolster their bleak hopes of qualifying beyond the league phase. For positive results, they will need the whole team to step up and Siddharth Desai - their best raider with 53 raid points this season - showed glimpses of finding form in their last match. He will also need help from the likes of Vinay (32 raid points) and Monu Goyat (31 raid points). Defensively, players like Parvesh Bhainswal (18 tackle points), Vishal Bhardwaj (12 tackle points) and Surjeet Singh (11 tackle points) need to do much better.
FORM GUIDE
Tamil Thalaivas
Lost 22-27 vs Haryana Steelers
Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27
Telugu Titans
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 10 | Tamil Thalaivas: 4 | Telugu Titans: 5 | Tied: 1
SQUADS
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 5.