Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

Telugu Titans have struggled to add wins to its tally and will be aiming for its second win of the campaign. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a win and 12 losses so far. With 92 raid points, Siddharth Desai has been the pick of the raiders for the Titans. Vinay and Monu Goyat have contributed with 36 and 31 raid points. As far as the defence is concerned, Vishal Bhardwaj and Parvesh Bhainswal have chipped in with 24 tackle points each. Ankit and Surjeet Singh have amassed 15 and 14 tackle points for the Titans and would look to add good value to the side.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be making its way into this game after a convincing win. They have been one of the strong teams in the competition with eight wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has shown his brilliance with 143 raid points and has been assisted by Vikash Kandola who has scored 76 raid points. Neeraj Narwal has also played his part with 44 raid points. In defence, Saurabh Nandal is leading the charge for the Bulls with 44 tackle points. Aman and Mahender Singh have been helping hands for Nandal with 25 and 24 tackle points.

Catch up on all the acttions of week 5 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Telugu Titans 34-29

Beat Puneri Paltan 41-39

Lost 33-42 to Bengal Warriors

Lost 37-44 to UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-28

Beat U Mumba 42-32

Drew 31-31 with Patna Pirates

Beat Dabang Delhi 47-43

Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31

Lost 27-29 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 44-46 to Gujarat Giants

Beat Haryana Steelers 36-33

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 40-34

Matches Played: 20 | Telugu: 3 | Bengaluru: 13 | Tied: 4

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. BENGALURU BULLS Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, More G B, Harmanjit Singh, Nageshor Tharu, Lal Mohar Yadav, Harmanjeet Singh, Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Naik, Rohit Kumar., Sudhakar Krishant All-Rounders: Rahul Khatik, Sachin Narwal, Rajesh Narwal, Narender Hooda

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Tuesday, November 15.