Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi.

TELUGU TITANS vs DABANG DELHI K.C.

8:25pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 13, Matches won by Telugu Titans - 8, Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 4, Tied matches - 1, Last meeting - Dabang Delhi won 36-35 when the two sides met earlier this season

8:20pm: Telugu Titans was on the receiving end of a 54-35 trouncing at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in its previous outing. The Titans have had a torrid campaign, with injuries to key players and close losses keeping them rooted to the bottom of the points table. They have one game to avoid becoming only the second team in PKL history to finish a campaign with only one win. Ironically, it is Dabang Delhi that holds the unfortunate record. The team from the capital finished with only one win in Season 3.

Speaking of Dabang Delhi, it booked its playoff berth with a gritty 26-23 win over the Patna Pirates last night. Naveen Kumar had to be subbed out as his knee injury continued to bother him. In his absence, Vijay stepped up to win the game for his side. Delhi needs only one point to book its berth in the second semifinal and avoid playing in an eliminator. It will want to give its fringe players an opportunity to play but not at the risk of losing its grip on second spot.

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening in which second-placed Dabang Delhi, which qualified for the play-offs last night, and bottom-placed Telugu Titans face each other!