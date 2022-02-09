Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Gujarat Giants defeats Telugu Titans 34-32, keeps play-off hopes alive

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants.

TELUGU TITANS 32-34 GUJARAT GIANTS

Summary: This match showed just how good but unlucky Telugu Titans has been this season. The Titans had nothing to gain from this match and yet they gave it their all against coach Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Giants. Going into the final 10 minutes, the Giants had a four-point lead but Titans showed tremendous courage and turned it around to take a four-point lead of their own in the next five minutes. However, the Giants, who have to win almost every match they have in order to qualify for the play-off, gave one last push and snatched victory from the Titans with six consecutive points in the last five minutes. With this win, the Giants have climbed to seventh while the Titans stay at the last place on the points table.

32-34: Once again, heartbreak for Telugu Titans. Pardeep came in for the raid, ran the clock down, then quickly crossed the baulk-line to make the raid legal and returned. Gujarat Giants wins 34-32!!!!!

Nine seconds to go. Adarsh and Sandeep Kandola on the mat. Pardeep Kumar to raid. If he does not cross the baulk-line, it will be a super tackle and the match will finish as tie.

32-34: HIGH FIVE FOR GIRISH!!! It was a do-or-die raid for Galla Raju, the bonus was available but Gujarat understandably played a high line. Galla Raju tried for the bonus and then retreated but Girish came up with a massive dash to push him off the mat.

Twenty seven seconds. Time out by GG. Manpreet has said again not to give the bonus.

32-33: Pardeep comes in for the raid and forces Akash to step out of bounds on his own with the pressure he creates.

Coach Manpreet has told his team that it is all about this raid and the bonus can not be given.

One minute to go and Titans' coach Jagdish Kumble has asked for the time out. This is anyone's game.

32-32: Parity restored with two minutes to go. Brilliant running hand touch by Pardeep on Arun.

32-31: Do-or-die raid for TT, Ankit goes in, thinks he has the bonus and starts to return but Girish pushes him off the mat with a superb dash. The bonus has not been given. Telugu Titans has lost its review in asking for the bonus.

32-30: Perfect substitution for GG as Ajay now gets a running toe touch on Surinder.

32-29: Sub Ajay Kumar picks up a timely bonus for GG.

Final strategic time out. Five minutes to go.

32-28: Excellent work by the chain of Surinder and C. Arun to push Mahendra Rajput off the mat. What a turnaround!

31-28: ALL OUT!!! Adarsh T has wiped off the remaining two GG players in one raid.

27-28: Battle of the beasts and Surinder wins it with a massive block to stop Pardeep.

26-28: A failed ankle hold by Girish and Galla Raju gets the touch point.

25-28: Brilliant work by Telugu Titans defence who saw Mahendra Rajput getting a bit too comfortable and pounced on him for the tackle point.

24-28: Hadi initiated the tackle and Sunil and others completed it to flatten Ankit Beniwal on the mat.

24-27: Oh my word!!! That double thigh hold by Adarsh on Rakesh S came out of nowhere.

23-27: Mahendra Rajput is doing a decent job tonight. Another successful raid as he gets a touch point off Akash.

23-26: Do-or-die raid for Adarsh who initially went for Sunil but continued the same motion and got a running leg touch off Parvesh.

First strategic time out. Ten minutes to go. Telugu Titans has shown great spirit to avoid All Out on multiple occasions and stay alive in this contest. However, the road ahead looks touch as Rajnish walked off the bench with what looked like a knock to his knee.

22-26: Wow!!! Double ankle hold by Adarsh and he takes down the beast. Pardeep is off to the bench.

21-26: One point each. Ankit pushed Rakesh S off the mat but himself went out as well. Gujarat would happily take that.

20-25: Ouch!!! A brutal thigh hold by Girish takes down Rajnish. Rajnish looks hurt.

20-24: Amazing hand touch and Mahendra gets a touch point off Surinder.

20-23: SUPER 10 FOR RAJNISH!!! The raider once again gets the better off Sunil who came in with the block.

19-23: Sandeep had just come onto the mat but he is off again courtesy of a reckless block attempted on Mahendra Rajput.

19-22: Running hand touch by Rajnish to send Sunil back to the bench.

18-22: The speed of Rakesh S is unbelievable as he wipes off Sandeep and Surinder in one raid.

18-20: ALL OUT!!!! Mohammad Shihas tried to be cheeky. He picked the bonus and then stepped into the lobbies thinking the defenders will follow him and get self-out.

17-17: Make that one. Pardeep is too strong for Arun to stop on his own.

17-16: Rajnish picks bonus in the do-or-die raid but the problem is TT has just two players on the mat.

16-16: Prince D comes up with a big dash to push Rakesh S off the mat but fails.

16-15: SUPER TACKLE!!!! But not how anyone would have imagined. Pardeep Kumar came in for the raid, tried the running hand touch on Surinder, missed it and entered the lobbies for self-out. However, Surinder himself had stepped out at the back. One point to Gujarat as well.

HALF-TIME: Telugu Titans 14-14 Gujarat Giants

14-14: Final raid of the first half and it is an empty one by Rakesh S.

14-14: Do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans and yet again, Rajnish picks up a bonus.

13-14: SUPER TACKLE!!! Rakesh Narwal went in for the raid with just Surinder and Arun on the mat. However, Surinder put in a brilliant ankle hold. Despite that, Rakesh seemed to be reaching the mid-line until Arun came in with a quality assist. All Out avoided again.

11-14: Girish is here to prove something. Brutal block to stop Adarsh.

11-13: Error from Sandeep who went for a solo tackle on Rakesh Narwal. Touch point won just like that.

11-12: Beautiful back kick and Adarsh sends Akash to the bench.

10-12: Rakesh S jumps over Akash's attempted block to reach the mid-line. This man is on fire!

10-11: SUPER RAID!!!! Well done, Galla Raju. The substitute had the task of avoiding the All Out and he did that by picking up a bonus and two touch points. Parvesh unnecessarily went for the back hold and paid the price.

7-11: Quick raid by Mahendra Rajput and he taps Ankit Beniwal on the cheek and returns. Easy as you like.

7-10: Girish has his man. Strong thigh hold and he takes down the mighty Rajnish.

7-9: Do-or-die raid for Telugu Titans but no worries as Rajnish easily picks up the bonus and returns.

6-9: Rakesh S is unstoppable tonight. Another touch point and this time, the victim is Surinder.

6-8: Do-or-die raid for Gujarat, Rakesh S goes in and escapes Sandeep's ankle hold quite comfortably.

6-7: SUPER TACKLE!!! Do-or-die raid for Adarsh, three GG players on the mat, he tries to touch Sunil, misses him and then runs around before being pushed off the mat.

6-5: Finally, a tackle point. Lovely ankle hold by Akash and Rakesh Narwal has been taken down after picking the bonus.

5-4: Rajnish is in full flow. Another beautiful raid and he barges through the chain of Ankit and Girish to reach the mid-line.

3-4: Rakesh S picks up a bonus.

3-3: Toe touch by Rajnish and Girish is off to the bench again.

2-3: Both Rakeshes start on a positive note. This time the raider was Rakesh Narwal and the toe touch was on Ankit Beniwal.

2-2: Another successful raid for Rajnish and he gets the big fish this time. Sunil is off.

1-2: Sandeep attempts the ankle hold on Rakesh S but the raider makes it to mid-line.

1-1: Brilliant toe touch on Girish on the left corner by Rajnish.

0-1: Mahendra Rajput comes in for the opening raid and walks back with a touch point off Surinder.

---------

TOSS - Telugu Titans wins the toss and selects right side of the court. Gujarat Giants to raid first.

8:37pm: TEAM NEWS!

Telugu Titans: Sandeep Kandola (c), Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Ernak, Rakesh HS, Ankit

UP Yoddha has edged Tamil Thalaivas 41-39 in a thriller of a contest.

8:30pm: Gujarat Giants’ playoff hopes suffered a blow in its previous outing, as it succumbed to a 36-31 defeat to the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Gujarat’s raiding unit scored 20 of the team’s 36 points but also gave up 15 tackle points to Jaipur’s defence. The Giants’ defence picked up only three tackle points in the first half, which put pressure on the raiding unit to do the bulk of the scoring. Coach Manpreet Singh needs his offence and defence to work in synergy to beat the Titans on Wednesday.

8:25pm: Telugu Titans surged late to secure a 32-32 tie against the Bengal Warriors in its previous outing. Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish led the Titans’ charge with a combined 15 raid points, while the defensive unit also played a decent helping hand with 10 tackle points. The Titans have five games left this season and would want to finish the season strong and give their fans something to cheer about.

8:20pm: First game of the evening is turning out to be a thriller as UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas are tied at 35-35 with five minutes left. Follow my colleague Shyam's live coverage here: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha; Super 10s for Pardeep Narwal and Manjeet

8:10pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' -

8:00pm: Good evening and welcome to the second game of the evening! We've got a cracking contest ahead of us as Telugu Titans takes on Gujarat Giants. But before that, here's a recap of what happened last night in the PKL over the last fortnight- PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League