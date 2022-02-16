Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers; Arjun Deshwal helps Panthers to massive lead

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

38-16 Shihas pulls off another miraculous tackle, much like what he had done in the first half, to eliminate Ashok.

38-15 ALL OUT x3! Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicts a third All Out on Telugu Titans to cruise to a 23-point lead.

35-14 Arjun eliminates Akash and the Titans are in all sorts of trouble.

34-13 Arjun gets rid of Raju with a kick and the Titans are staring at one more All Out!

32-13 Surinder makes a poorly-timed tackle and Arjun cruises away with two points.

30-13 The Jaipur Pink Panthers defence has looked absolutely lethal today. Vishal comes up with a superb challenge but also strays out of bounds in the process.

28-12 SUPER 10 FOR ARJUN! The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider continues his fine form as he brings up yet another Super 10. Arjun has the third-most raid points in PKL 8 and is closing in on Maninder Singh.

27-11 ALL OUT! Jaipur Pink Panthers clinches an All Out inside the second minute of the second half and now has a massive 16-point lead.

23-11 Surinder makes a rare raid and he's taken out by Nitin. The Titans are on the verge of an All Out!

HALF-TIME: Jaipur Pink Panthers leads 23-11 at the end of the first half.

23-11 Arjun is gifted an easy point in the do-or-die raid as Adarsh, once again, steps into the lobby. Poor work from Adarsh there, he's given away two points in similar fashion.

22-11 Another point in the bag for Sandeep as he gets rid of Raju.

21-11 Sandeep gets the better of Ankit this time around as he traps him with a fine ankle hold.

20-11 Adarsh produces a remarkable tackle as he grabs hold of Arjun and yanks him away from the mid-line.

20-10 SUPER RAID FOR ARJUN! I can do what you can do, Arjun tells Ankit as he shoves his way past three defenders! A 10-point lead for Jaipur Pink Panthers now.

17-10 SUPER RAID! Brilliant work from Ankit as he beats Deepak, Sandeep AND Vishal! That's a massive raid from the Titans raider.

16-7 ALL OUT! Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicts an All Out in the 14th minute to take a nine-point lead.

12-7 That's unfortunate. The Jaipur Pink Panthers manage to tackle Sachin but Shihas had stepped int the lobby!

11-6 Sachin's pace forces Adarsh to take cover and he ends up crossing the back-line.

9-6 Business as usual for Arjun as he walks away with yet another point.

7-6 Ankit does well to tag Vishal. It's a one-point game!

7-5 Brijendra strikes again as he lands a toe-touch on Surinder.

6-4 Brijendra bags his first point of the game to give his side a slender lead.

4-4 Sandeep Dhull makes a rather poorly-timed tackle as Galla Raju coolly crosses the mid-line.

Remember, Jaipur Pink Panthers needs an outright win today to retain its hopes of a playoff berth.

3-3 Surinder Singh, the Titans captain, puts his side ahead as he shoves Sachin off the mat. Oh wait...Surinder has been deemed out of bounds too! One point each.

2-2 That is an outrageous tackle from Shihas! He grabs hold of Arjun on the turn and carries him away from the mid-line!

1-1 Ankit Beniwal also gets off the mark right away. He will be the Titans' lead raider today in Rajnish's absence.

0-1 Arjun Deshwal earns a point off the first raid as Adarsh steps into the lobby.

Telugu Titans won the toss and chose the side of the court, Jaipur Pink Panthers will raid first.

8:37pm: TEAM NEWS!

Telugu Titans: Surinder Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Galla Raju, C Arun, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Sachin Nirwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Choudhary

8:35pm: “Mereko dil me laga ki apun bhi kabhi yaha tak ja sakta hai (I felt deep down that there will come a day when I can also play in the League),” Aslam Inamdar recalls thinking when he first watched the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014. A lanky teenager who was nursing a fractured leg after playing in the sub-junior nationals, Aslam yearned to make a name for himself in the world of kabaddi. Read more about his journey here - Aslam Inamdar overcomes adversities to live his dreams through Pro Kabaddi

8:30pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers brought its A-game when it mattered the most and beat arch-rival U Mumba by 16 points to keep its playoff dream alive. Arjun Deshwal was the star of the show yet again as he bagged 17 points against his former side to eliminate it from the race for a playoff spot. Jaipur Pink Panthers will qualify for the playoffs if it wins its next two games. Anything less than a win tonight could prove to be detrimental to their playoff aspirations.

8:20pm: Telugu Titans nearly pulled off a massive upset in its game against league-leader Patna Pirates, but a late surge from the Pirates saw them win 38-30. The Titans have had a poor campaign, partly due to Siddharth Desai and Rohit Kumar, the captain and vice-captain, sustaining injuries. Purely playing for pride, the bottom-placed side will look to close its campaign a couple of wins.

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening! We've got an interesting clash ahead of us as Telugu Titans takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers! Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Patna Pirates packs a punch