PKL 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Telugu Titans takes on Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi League Live Score: Get live updates and scores from the PKL 8 game between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan being played in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 February, 2022 17:09 IST Telugu Titans takes on Puneri Paltan in match 112 of the Pro Kabaddi League 8 (PKL 8) in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 February, 2022 17:09 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan.Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! The final game of the evening will see last-placed Telugu Titans take on ninth-placed Puneri Paltan. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League