Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

Catch up on all the acttions of week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:

FORM GUIDE

Telugu Titans

Lost 34-29 to Bengaluru Bulls

Lost 25-45 to Bengal Warriors

Beat Patna Pirates 30-21

Lost 26-46 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 25-26 to Puneri Paltan

Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers

Lost 19-30 to Gujarat Giants

Lost 24-43 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 37-40 to U Mumba

Lost 31-39 to Tamil Thalaivas

Lost 33-40 to Dabang Delhi

Lost 31-40 to UP Yoddhas

Lost 38-49 to Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriors result awaited

U Mumba

Lost 27-41 vs Dabang Delhi

Beat 30-23 UP Yoddhas

Beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-32

Lost 28-30 to Puneri Paltan

Beat 32-31 Haryana Steelers

Lost 32-42 to Bengaluru Bulls

Beat Gujarat Giants 37-29

Beat Bengal Warriors 36-25

Beat Telugu Titans 40-37

Lost 31-34 to Patna Pirates

Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33

Beat Patna Pirates 36-23

Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Matches Played: 15 | Mumba: 9 | Telugu: 4 | Tied: 2

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai

U Mumba: Rinku

SQUADS

TELUGU TITANS Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay. Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin. All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder. U MUMBA Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan, Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.