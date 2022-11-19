Pro Kabaddi 2022: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba - Live streaming info, head-to-head, form, squads

Catch up on all the acttions of week 6 of PKL 9 in Sportstar’s weekly recap stream. Check out this week’s analysis here:
FORM GUIDE
Telugu Titans
Lost 27-51 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 24-43 to Haryana Steelers
Bengal Warriors result awaited
U Mumba
Lost 39-42 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
Lost 22-32 to Jaipur Pink Panthers
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Matches Played: 15 | Mumba: 9 | Telugu: 4 | Tied: 2
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai
U Mumba: Rinku
SQUADS
TELUGU TITANS
Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay.
Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S, Palla Ramakrishna, Prince D, Ankit, Nitin.
All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.
U MUMBA
Raiders: Guman Singh, Ashish, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Kamlesh, Jai Bhagwan,
Defenders: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Prince, Kiran Magar, Rahul, Satywan, Mohit, Satyawan, Rahul Sethpal
All-Rounders: Gholamabbas Korouki
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi Season 9 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 8:30 PM onwards on Saturday, November 19.