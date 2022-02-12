Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Fazel's U Mumba takes on Maninder's Bengal Warriors

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nigamanth and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors.

8:20pm: U Mumba has lost three of its last four matches and currently occupy the eighth spot on the points table. It succumbed to a 47-36 loss at the hands of the Patna Pirates in their previous outing, which saw their score difference drop to -7. Despite its poor recent form, U Mumba is still in an excellent position to finish in the top six. If it can score a few wins in their remaining five matches, itll find itself in the playoffs.

8:15pm: A run of five games without a win has seen the Bengal Warriors fall to 10th on the points table and the brink of elimination from the race for a playoff spot. Barring Maninder Singh, who is the league’s second-highest points scorer with 233, and Ran Singh, the rest of the roster has been subpar. Mohammad Nabibakhsh is the team’s second-highest points scorer with 86. The Warriors’ defensive unit is averaging 7.89 tackle points per game, the lowest in the league. Bengal not only has to win its remaining three matches, but it has to win them by a significant margin, as its -46 score difference could become a factor.

8:00pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! The second game of the evening will see eighth-placed U Mumba take on 10th-placed Bengal Warriors. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League