Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls; Fazel's U Mumba gets off to cracking start

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

11-9 The High-Flyer has well and truly arrived! He jumps over Rinku, in what almost seemed like a parkour move, to score his seventh point of the game.

11-8 Abhishek delivers on the do-or-die raid as he gets a fine running hand touch on Mayur.

10-8 Pawan literally pushes Ajinkya through the mid-line and U Mumba has been reduced to four men.

10-7 SUPER RAID FROM PAWAN! Pawan strikes and he strikes big as he gets the better of U Mumba's two key defenders - Fazel and Rahul. Pawan bags the bonus too!

10-4 Ajith and Pawan deal in bonus points as U Mumba holds on to its six-point lead.

9-3 ALL OUT! U Mumba has inflicted the All Out inside the opening five minutes as Rahul Sethpal and Fazel combine to tackle Bharat.

5-1 Abhishek gets rid of another defender and the Bulls are down to two men!

4-1 Ajinkya Kapre, who makes a comeback to the U Mumba starting 7, does really well to trap Deepak Narwal.

3-1 Ajith Kumar strikers right away as he gets rid of Aman. A good start for the U Mumba raiders.

2-1 That's a superb tackle from Fazel! Pawan was targetting the Iranian and had a couple of go's at him but did not manage a touch. Fazel, though, leaped into a fine back-hold and had Pawan flat on the mat.

1-1 Pawan bags a bonus point to get his side going.

1-0 Abhishek gets off the mark right away as he lands a running hand touch on Saurabh.

Bengaluru Bulls won the toss and chose the left side of the court, U Mumba to raid first.

7:30pm: LINE UPS! Here's how the two teams will start today -

U Mumba - Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Harendra Kumar, Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul, Rinku

Bengaluru Bulls - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Deepak Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

7:25pm: Bengaluru Bulls skipper Pawan leads the scoring charts with will 186 raid points and has also made 151 successful raids, the most in PKL 8. But did you know that the Hi-Flyer nearly quit the game after barely getting any game time with Gujarat Giants post season five?

Here's a really fun chat we had with him last season where he talks about his journey with Bengaluru Bulls, how coach Randhir Singh made him believe he had a future in the sport and his love for PUBG (it was still around then!).

7:15pm: Speaking of Fazel, the Iranian defender is one of the best names in the League. He is the best-paid foreign player in the PKL and is among the top defenders in the modern age. He orchestrated Iran's win over India at the 2018 Asian Games and led the nation to the gold medal.

Fazel, also one of the most entertaining players in the PKL, had a sit-down with us last season and spoke about his love for Bollywood, Indian food and the time when he met Amitabh Bachchan -

7pm: Much like U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls also beat Telugu Titans 36-31 to snapped a three-game losing streak. Pawan Sehrawat led by example as he racked up 12 points, while Bharat continued to make an impact by picking up seven raid points. Bengaluru Bulls' defence, one of the best in the league, had another spectacular outing as Saurabh Nandal and Aman scored four tackle points each. The defence will have its task cut out to contain Abhishek and Ajith Kumar, while Pawan will shoulder the raiding responsibilties.

6:50pm: Coming to today's game, U Mumba will be very keen to ride the momentum after beating Telugu Titans in its last game. The former champion was winless in four games prior to that and will look to extend its winning streak. The side's primary raider Abhishek Singh, who had a lean spell, found his purple patch as he bagged 15 raid points. Another player who came back to form was the skipper Fazel Atrachali, who picked up his first High-5 of the season. The U Mumba defence, led by Fazel, will have to be at their very best if they are to get the better of Bengaluru Bulls' potent raiding trio of Pawan Sehrawat, Bharat and Chandran Ranjith.

6:40pm: The coronavirus has hit the PKL too as cases among two teams has forced the organisers to make a few changes to the schedule. As opposed to the usual double-headers on all days except Saturdays, only one game will be played from Tuesday to Friday while the weekend will have two games each. Here is the revised schedule for the week: COVID-19 hits Pro Kabaddi League, changes in January fixtures

6:30pm: Hey folks, welcome to our live blog of the clash between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. Before we get to that, here is our review of the season thus far by my colleague Lavanya Lakshminarayanan -

