Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: U Mumba takes on Jaipur Pink Panthers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

U MUMBA vs JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS

7pm: U Mumba’s 37-26 defeat to the Haryana Steelers in its previous outing has jeopardised its playoff aspirations. It has slipped to eighth on the points table and will have to win all its remaining matches to stand a chance of finishing in the top six. U Mumba’s defence had one of their worst outings of the season against the Steelers, as they managed only four tackle points. With their hopes hanging by a thread, U Mumba’s raiding unit and defence will have to work in tandem and secure a win if they want to extend their season beyond the next three matches.

6:35pm: In case if you're new to this sport, here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle'-

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! The first game of the evening will see U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last three days -

