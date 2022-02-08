Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Patna Pirates leads U Mumba 26-18 at half-time, Super 10 for Sachin Tanwar

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

U MUMBA vs PATNA PIRATES

26-33: SUPER TACKLE!!!! Great dash by Shivam to push Sachin off the mat.

23-33: SUPER RAID!!!! Monu (not Goyat) with a superb raid first gets a touch off Fazel and then just blazes the defenders who came for the block.

23-30: Brilliant raid by sub raider Shivam. It was a do-or-die raid, Fazel had told him that they will go for him and they did. Guman tried the ankle hold but it was a loose one and the raider made it back to his side of the mat.

22-30: SUPER TACKLE!!! Do-or-die raid for Sachin with three U Mumba players on the mat. He gets the touch off Rinku who then jumps for his ankle and gets hold of it before the others come for the assist. Timely two points for U Mumba.

20-30: Massive block by substitute Monu and he sends Ajith off the mat.

20-29: Guman comes in for the raid but does not need to do much as Harender steps out of bounds on his own.

20-28: Guman Singh contributes in defence and how! He takes down U Mumba's main raider Abhishek Singh.

20-27: Perfect toe touch and Sachin Tanwar sends Fazel to the bench.

20-26: Ajith Kumar provided the kind of start U Mumba would have hoped for. Touch points off Sajin and Sunil.

Well, that was a breathtaking first half. Patna Pirates started the match strongly and before you knew it, inflicted the All Out. U Mumba regrouped and turned it around to inflict an All Out on the table topper and reduce the deficit to 14-16. However, Sachin Tanwar swiped five of U Mumba's men in a single raid. U Mumba will have to get that raid out of its system quickly and believe it can catch Patna once again.

HALF-TIME: U Mumba 18-26 Patna Pirates

18-26: Error from Shadloui who went too far ahead for the ankle hold on Abhishek. The U Mumba raider cleverly retreated while picking another touch point mid-way.

16-25: ALL OUT!!!! Abhishek Singh unable to avoid the all out this time as he jumps over one wall of defence after picking the bonus but then gets trapped in the second.

15-22: U Mumba is down to a single man as Sachin picks up a touch off Harendra. SUPER 10 FOR SACHIN.

15-21: Abhishek picks up a bonus.

14-21: SUPER RAID!!!! Massive four-point raid for Sachin Tanwar!!! Rahul Sethpal initiated the tackle with a thigh hold before three others came in. He somehow managed to get his hand to the mid-line. The officials think he crossed the mid-line and have given the points to him. However, U Mumba has used its review. The replay shows that Sachin barely got his fingers across the mid-line and in fact, he gets one more touch point.

14-16: ALL OUT!!! What a turnaround from U Mumba!!! Guman Singh could only pick the bonus before he got his ankle trapped.

11-15: Patna down to one man now as Abhishek picks up a running hand touch off Sunil.

10-15: Do-or-die raid for Guman who picks up an easy bonus on offer.

10-14: Another touch point from the left corner for Abhishek and this time Sajin is off to the bench.

9-14: Abhishek Singh goes in for the next raid and makes full use of Shadloui's absence to pick up a touch point off Neeraj on the left corner.

8-14: Ouch!! This is a big blow for U Mumba. Ajith Kumar went in for the raid and picked up a bonus as well as a touch point off Shadloui but twisted his ankle badly while returning.

6-14: Rahul Sethpal with a strong ankle hold takes down Sachin. Need more of this if U Mumba is to have a chance.

4-13: ALL OUT!!! And now it is done. Sachin puts in the raid with just Fazel on the mat. The U Mumba skipper does not surrender and makes Sachin earn the touch point.

4-10: Do-or-die raid for U Mumba, Abhishek goes in and this time Shadloui gets his man with a brutal ankle hold.

4-9: Do-or-die raid for Patna, Sachin goes in with three U Mumba players on the mat and he returns with a quick touch point off sub Baljinder.

4-8: SUPER RAID!!! Abhishek Singh helps U Mumba avoid the All Out! The raider first picked a bonus and then back tracked quickly to go past Sajin's and Neeraj's attempted blocks.

1-8: Reckless defending from U Mumba and Guman walks back with two touch points.

1-6: Strong start continues for the Pirates as they mob Ajith Kumar.

1-5: Lovely running hand touch by Sachin and Rahul Sethpal is off.

1-4: Unbelievable stretch by Guman and he gets a running hand touch to send Fazel to the bench.

1-3: First point of the night for U Mumba and it is Ajith who wins it with a running hand touch off Sajin.

0-3: Prashanth Rai does a brilliant dubki in his opening raid to deceive Harendra and Rahul Sethpal. Two touch points.

0-1: Sachin Tanwar comes in for the opening raid and picks a bonus.

TOSS - U Mumba wins the toss and select right side of the court. Patna Pirates to raid first.

LINE UPS!

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Rinku, Ajith Kumar

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai (c), Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui

8:20pm: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Played: 15

U Mumba: 9

Patna Pirates: 5

Tied: 1

The Pirates dismantled U Mumba 43-23 in their first meeting this season.

8:15pm: U Mumba has been inconsistent but find itself sixth on the points table. It was stellar in the first half against the Tamil Thalaivas but was completely out of sorts in the second. They hung on to win the game by two points, but coach Rajaguru Subramanian will expect his side to manage games better than it did against the Thalaivas. Raider Abhishek Singh bagged his sixth Super 10 of the season, while V Ajith Kumar played an excellent supporting role and scored seven raid points. U Mumba have won five and tied one game when Abhishek scores a Super 10. The team will hope a seventh Super 10 is forthcoming on Tuesday against the Pirates.

8:10pm: The Patna Pirates has been in scintillating form of late. It has won three games on the trot and has claimed the top spot on the points table and also has a game in hand over second-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. Its defence has been dominant and has averaged 12.33 tackle points in its last three matches. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has scored three straight High 5 and will be looking for a fourth against compatriot Fazel Atrachali’s side. The Pirates is the most in-form side in vivo PKL and is playing excellent kabaddi on both sides of the mat. It would take a mighty effort from a team to upstage the Pirates.

