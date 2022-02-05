Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas; Super 10 for Abhishek, Ajinkya leads Thalaivas' comeback

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nigamanth and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas.

32-28 What a comeback this from Thalaivas. Ajinkya with two huge points with his swift movements. Suddenly, U Mumba is on the backfoot with jsut one player remaining on the mat. All out is on the cards soon.

32-25 DO OR DIE! Ajinkya is obliterated by the Thalaivas defense.

31-25 Huge point! Fazel is sent back to the bench. Thalaivas has sprung back in this half, putting up massive raids when it mattered

31-24 DO OR DIE! Abhishek is brought down by the defense.

Less than 10 minutes remain!

31-23 Fazel charges at Manjeet and forces him off the mat. Fazel has been a powerhouse in his side's defense. GAME ON!

30-23 Abhishek goes deep into the Thalaivas defense but returns without a point

Time out! U Mumba will look to regroup as it has scored only four points in this half. Thalaivas on the other hand will look to reduce the deficit

30-23 Ajith is absolutely pounced upon. Thalaivas has certainly improved this half, quality performance from the men in blue. The lead is slowly diminishing

30-22 Manjeet capitalises his height and jumps above the defense fetching one point

30-21 Ajith Kumar leaps ahead of two defenders pulling two points back for his team

28-21 Ajinka with a lovely raid, taking down two defenders

28-17 Fazel makes the error and he has awarded the Thalaivas a crucial point which sends him the bench

28-16 DO OR DIE! Ajith comes in but has failed to reach his half. Surjeet with a decisive dash

28-15 Manjeet with a Dubki and he takes two points. The defense did not expect a dubki from such a tall man

28-13 SUPER TACKLE! Abhishek was aiming for the super 10 but is brought down by Sagar. Good defense from the Thalaivas duo

27-11 DO OR DIE! The former U Mumba man Athul could not capitalise. Fazel with the ankle hold and the defense comes to his support

26-11 Second half starts slow as both the teams return empty handed, Thalaivas need to step up their game

END OF FIRST HALF! U Mumba has dominated throughout putting up an all-round performance whereas Tamil Thalaivas has been off today. Fazel's raiders have also been outstanding with Ajith being their star raider so far. Can the Thalaivas make a comeback after such average performance? Let's find out.

26-11 Surjeet is off to the bench. Rookie mistake from the raider as he didn't even cross the line. Mediocre stuff from Thalaivas considering the pressure of points table

25-11 U Mumba has been nothing short of precise in their defense. Less than a minute to go and its already 25 points on board for U Mumba. WOW!

24-11 Ajith eludes Manjeet who tried an ankle hold and failed. Ajith is on fire today, with Abhishek aiding him, the U Mumba raiding looks unstoppable!

2 minutes remain in the first half!

23-11 Surjeet with a tackle and the thalaivas defense comes to his aid. Still a 12 point deficit

23-10 ALL OUT! The Thalaivas are all out once again, within a span of 10 minutes. Things not looking good for them.

20-9 DO OR DIE! SUPER RAID! WOW!! Abhishek Singh is the hero. A 11 point lead for U Mumba

17-9 DO OR DIE! Manjeet is done and dusted as the U Mumba defense pounced on him but a bonus is given

18-6 Manjeet cannot find anyone and returns empty handed. Average outing this!

16-8 Ajith is out of bounds and that's a point for Thalaivas

16-7 Abhishek Singh with an amazing dubki. Two points in the bag for U Mumba

14-7 Ajith is finally forced off the mat. Collective effort from the Thalaivas defense

13-6 Ajinkya is brought down. Rinku with the dash and a successful one too

12-5 ALL OUT! U Mumba has triggered the all out. That means the Thalaivas are back with their full strength

9-5 Ajith has forced Sagar off the mat. Making the Thalaivas think about their decision to leave him out of the squad

8-5 Ajith Kumar is proving to be elusive yet again. Picks up a safe touch point

7-5 SUPER TACKLE! The thalaivas are closing in on the lead. Precise defense from the thalaiva duo

7-3 Rinku has absolutely swallowed the raider, U Mumba's defense has been on point so far

6-3 Ajith Kumar with a wonderful raid

5-3 Ajinkya gets a touch point. Harendra kumar is forced off the mat

5-2 Ajith Kumar picks up a touch point against his former team

4-2 Manjeet is brought down with a beautiful ankle hold. Fazel is the man

3-2 Manjeet returns empty handed with Surjeet still on the bench

3-2 Its Abhishek versus Abhishek and the raider comes out on top with a hand touch

2-2 Manjeet makes it two a piece

2-1 Abhishek picks a touch on Surjeet. A successful raid

1-1 Ajinkya with levels it with a touch point.

1-0 Abhishek Singh startsb off with a running hand touch.

Tamil thalaivas has won the toss and U Mumba will raid first.

7:30pm: LINE UPS!

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith, Rinku

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet (c), Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya, Abhishek, Mohit

7:25pm: The players make their way into the middle. The two teams could not be separated in their last meeting as it ended in a 30-30 tie.

7:25pm: Triple header day. UP Yoddha takes on Telugu titans later tonight and we will be live covering that too. Stay tuned for more!

7:00pm: If you've just hopped on the PKL train, fret not, we have you covered. Here's a simple explainer that covers all the rules of the game and the various terms such as 'All Out', 'Do-or-die' and 'Super Tackle' - .

6:55pm: The Thalaivas enjoyed derby delight in each of its past two outings, as it registered two huge wins over the Bengaluru Bulls and the Telugu Titans and clawed their way into the playoff spots. Their defence was incredible in both games. The Thalaivas matched the Bulls’ raiding unit’s output with 17 points and outscored the Titans’ offence 17-13. Its raiding duo of Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar has also been in terrific form of late and have been key contributors in their team’s recent triumphs. The Thalaivas are peaking at the right time and would want to continue their surge up the points table with a third straight win on Saturday.

6:50pm: Two straight losses have seen U Mumba slip to seventh on the points table, albeit only five points behind fourth-placed Haryana Steelers, which has played a game more. U Mumba’s raiding unit performed well in both games, but the usually sturdy defence had two weak performances, which led to them losing both matches. If U Mumba’s defence can tighten the screw on the Tamil Thalaivas’ raiding unit, they have the firepower to end their recent slump and climb back into the top six.

6:40pm: Head-to-head stats: Played: 6 U Mumba: 4 Tamil Thalaivas: 1 Tie: 1. The reverse fixture saw both the teams battle out a 30-30 tie.

6:30pm: Good evening and welcome to the first game of the evening! We've got a cracking contest ahead of us as U Mumba takes on Tamil Thalaivas. But before that, here's a recap of what happened last night in the PKL over the last fortnight- PKL notebook: Swift rescheduling saves the League