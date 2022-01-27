Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan; Aslam Inamdar closes in on Super 10, Surender Gill rescues UP Yoddha

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nigamanth and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan.

End of first hald and its 21-18 in favour of Puneri Paltan

21-18 ALL OUT! UP YODDHA has triggered it this time. The match looks very interesting as things stand. Surender Gill is the man. Absolutely demolished the remaining two members of Puneri Paltan with a dubki

21-14 Aslam gets a bonus and a point. Fantastic back kick.

Last two miutes left in the first half.

18-13 DO OR DIE! Shrikant Yadav. Only touch points were available and Shrikant grabs two with ease. UP Yoddha is well and truly back.

18-11 Sumit picks the raider with an ankle hold. Puneri Paltan picks a Bonus point.

17-10 UP Yoddha has pulled back two points and is closing in on the opponent.

17-8 Mohit with a swift toe touch to take back a point.

16-8 Nitin finally comes in for a raid. After 12 minutes and is pushed off the mat by the Yoddha defenders.

16-7 The two teams take a point each.

15-6 DO OR DIE! UP Yoddha has reviewed it and got it spot on

15-5 Aslam Inamdar comes back empty handed

15-5 Surendar Gill has run into Abinesh, amazing hold. Puneri Paltan's defense is looking impenetrable.

13-5 ALL OUT! Puneri Paltans have triggered the all out.

9-4 Mohammed Thaghi picks up a bonus point

9-3 Pardeep Narwal cannot elude the Paltan stronghold. Paltan with a good lead. Off to a flying start.

7-3 Surendar Gill goes in to pick up the bonus but an ankle hold stops him on his tracks

6-3 Surendar Gill takes the safe path. Bonus point picked up

5-2 Abinesh comes up with the dash and stops Shrikant from getting away

4-2 Aslam goes in for the raid and its an empty raid.

3-1 Pardeep Narwal starts things off for UP Yoddha.

0-3: Aslam Inamdar wins a bonus and a point. Puneri Paltans review in their firsr raid and wins it.

It was raids galore last time these teams met. A blockbuster encounter awaits.

UP Yoddha win the toss. Puneri Platan to raid first

7:20pm: Line-ups! Heres how the teams look:

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (c), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar

Puneri Paltans: Nitin Tomar (c), Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir

7:05pm: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 6. UP Yoddha have won four of those matches and Puneri Paltan have won two.

7:00pm: Seventh-placed UP Yoddha faces tenth-placed Puneri Paltan for the second time this season. Both the teams have lost one of their last three games but will be determined to win this one as it could change their position in the table drastically. That being said, UP Yoddha has the upper hand among the two teams as it had won the last three matches against Puneri Paltan, including two from season 7.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Recent form

Match on the left is the latest

UP Yoddha: L, W, W, W, T

Puneri Paltan: W, W, L, L, W

6:40pm: Due to an outburst of Covid-19 cases within camps, the organisers were forced to make changes to this week's fixtures. Here's the revised schedule for this week:

6:30pm: Good evening, folks. Before we get into the live action of the contest between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan, here is our review of the season thus far by my colleague Lavanya Lakshminarayanan:

