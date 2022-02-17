Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: UP Yoddha vs U Mumba; All eyes on Pardeep and Abhishek

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between UP Yoddha and U Mumba.

7:10pm: U Mumba’s promising season has come to a screeching half after two lackluster performance in its last two outings. Two defeats by a combined margin of 27 points has tanked its league position and its score difference. Nothing short of massive victories in U Mumba's next two matches will help its bid for a playoff spot. A defeat, or even a tie, will end their campaign, meaning U Mumba has to be perfect in their final two matches to stand of chance of earning a spot in the top-six.

7pm: Four wins in its last five matches havs seen U.P. Yoddha climb to third on the points table. The key to its resurgence has been Pardeep Narwal’s impeccable form. After slow start, Pardeep has found his footing and has registered four straight Super 10s. The Record-Breaker has climbed to eighth on the list of the league’s leading raid point scorers and has notched eight Super Raids, only two fewer than Maninder Singh, who leads the league in that category.

6:50pm: “Mereko dil me laga ki apun bhi kabhi yaha tak ja sakta hai (I felt deep down that there will come a day when I can also play in the League),” Aslam Inamdar recalls thinking when he first watched the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2014. A lanky teenager who was nursing a fractured leg after playing in the sub-junior nationals, Aslam yearned to make a name for himself in the world of kabaddi. Read more about his journey here - Aslam Inamdar overcomes adversities to live his dreams through Pro Kabaddi

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our PKL coverage for the day! We have a clash between two teams who are in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs as UP Yoddha takes on U Mumba. Before we get to that, here's a recap of what went down in the PKL over the last fortnight - PKL notebook: Patna Pirates packs a punch