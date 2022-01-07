Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers; Focus on Maninder Singh and Vikash Kandola

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers.

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

HALF-TIME! Bengal Warriors has a slender three-point lead but has only one man on court and is staring at an All Out! Haryana Steelers got off to a slow start but made a remarkably well after being All Out-ed early on.

18-15 Absolutely brilliant from Meetu! He gets rid of both the Iranians in Abozar and Nabibakhsh and the Bengal Warriors are down to one man!

18-13 The right side of Haryana Steelers defence has been its biggest weakness this season and Maninder makes the most of that - he gets the better of Mohit.

16-13 That's a rare error from Sachin as he's undone by Meetu Mahender.

16-12 SUPER TACKLE! Sachin and Nabibakhsh wrestle Vikash to the mat and have picked up two super-important points. More importantly, that brings Maninder back on the mat.

13-12 It's all one-way traffic here! Jaideep launches into a stunning tackle to deny Sukesh. Warriors down to two men!

13-11 Vikash has finally regained his mojo and lands a fine back-kick to eliminate Darshan.

13-10 Excellent bit of skill from Vikash. He skips past Abozar's tackle and then ducks beneath Amit to pick up two crucial points.

13-8 Surender is back on the mat and traps Maninder with a superbly-timed ankle hold.

13-7 ALL OUT FOR BENGAL WARRIORS! Vinay, the substitute, strangely straight at Darshan and that ends his raid.

10-7 Ravi Kumar pretty much gives away the easiest of points to Maninder and the Steelers are down to one man.

9-6 Nabibakhsh gets the better of Jaideep this time around as he twists and turns his way out of the latter's meek ankle hold.

8-6 Rohit is on a do-or-die raid and he's up against a seven-man Warriors defence. It ends with him flattened on the mat by Sachin, who's picked up his third tackle point inside the opening 10 minutes.

7-6 SUPER TACKLE! Jaideep has been superb in Super Tackle situations this season and he does ever-so-well to block Nabibakhsh with a double thigh hold.

7-4 Maninder outfoxes Surender and follows it up with a glare towards the veteran left corner. This is a rivalry we got to keep our eyes on!

6-4 Sachin Vittala is at it again! Vikash was on a do-or-die and Sachin leaped into a stunning back hold to tackle the Steelers' captain.

5-4 Surender Nada joins the party with a mighty ankle hold on Nabibakhsh.

5-3 Sachin with a superb tackle! The left corner grabs on to Meetu with a superb ankle hold.

4-3 Maninder strikes on his third raid as he gets a running hand touch on Mohit.

2-2 Nabibakhsh picks up a bonus point on his first raid.

1-2 Maninder has been tackled yet again and it's Jaideep who gets rid of him this time.

1-1 Abozar is in the thick of things right away as he flattens Rohit Gulia. Abozar celebrates by flaunting his claws.

0-1 Maninder is taken out by the Steelers defence right away!

Haryana Steelers has won the toss and chosen the left side of the court, Bengal Warriors will raid first.

7:30pm: LINE UPS!

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Ravi Kumar

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammed Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala

7:20pm: Haryana Steelers had a poor start as it lost three of its first four games. But coach Rakesh Kumar’s side made a comeback thereafter and is unbeaten in its last two games. The Steelers’ raiding trio of Vikash Kandola, Meetu and Rohit Gulia has looked sharp, while the defence has also stepped up and did very well in the last game against U Mumba. The side will need a lot more of that to get past Bengal Warriors today.

7:15pm: Bengal Warriors comes into today's game on the back of a 31-28 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. It was a match that snapped the side's three-game losing run. Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Maninder Singh combined to score 23 of the Bengal Warriors’ 31 points on the night, showcasing just how crucial they are to the team’s success. The two will have to link up and fire again today and the defence will also need to support them.

