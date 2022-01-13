Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Bengal Warriors takes on in-form Tamil Thalaivas

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas.

7pm: Bengal Warriors has had a string of poor results. The reigning champion has lost four of its last five matches and is 10th on the points table. Skipper Maninder Singh has been the only silver lining so far this season - he's one of only four players to reach the 100-point mark this season. While Maninder spearheads the raiding department, the Warriors’ defence has been found wanting on numerous ocassions. The side has scored the least tackle points in the league (62) and has conceded the fifth-most points (301).

6:30pm: Hello folks and welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between defending champion Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

