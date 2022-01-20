Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat gets going as Bengaluru Bulls lead Maninder Singh's Bengal Warriors

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Lavanya Lakshminaryanan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors.

19-25 Pawan Sehrawat gets Abozar Mighani off the mat yet again as he turns and rolls around to the mat to neutralise the tackle



19-24 Sukesh takes the bonus point but is brought down soon after



18-23 Oh MANINDER OFF TO THE BENCH AGAIN. He's stranded there in the centre of the mat as he's surrounding by red shirts. Poor outing for him today



18-22 A late attempt at an ankle hold sees Ran Singh make a mess of it and he walks to the bench



18-21 Maninder gets a touch point of his own as the advance tackle doesn't work as he reaches behind his back to get his hand across the midline



17-21 Ran Singh tries to get a hold and pull on Pawan, trying to hold him by ankle and shoulder. Pawan turns around with a smile and the two exchange a smile. The camaraderie is brilliant



17-20 Sukesh Hegde comes down after getting the bonus point for the Warriors. ALL OUT INFLICTED. THE WARRIORS FOLD.



16-16 Pawan gets a touch on Ran Singh. Bengal down to one man



16-15 Sukesh gets the bonus but only two people left on the mat for Bengal



15-15 HI FLYER FLIES AND HOW! TWO POINTS for that athleticism! He tries a kick on the left corner, sees a dash coming, jumps over the defender and then slides to get his hand across the line. TWO TOUCHES. IMPERIOUS! Now, Bengal may want to review but they have only five seconds to take a review and they;ve missed the window. Fate is cruel, isn't it. Bengal down to two men.

15-14 Sukesh keeps stealing the bonus points.

14-14 Chandran Ranjit gets a sliding toe touch on Abozar Mighani to get going right away

Attempt the bonus, Pawan, says Randhir!

HALF TIME: Bulls and Warriors are almost on even terms as the star raiders - Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh - have struggled to get going tonight. The defensive units of both sides have been ridiculously impressive and kept their sides in the game. In the second 20, some better raiding and more composure in defence will be crucial for a winner to emerge.

As for me - MANIFESTING A WIN, NO DRAW PLEASE!

14-13 Nabibakhsh comes in on a do or die raid but jumps horizontally right into the defensive quicksand of the Bulls - with the right corner and Pawan completing the tackle, giving the Bulls a chance to stay close in terms of the score.

Pawan has been struggling tonight. Two raid points so far from seven attempts. He's not going to look this ratio. Commentators are pinning this on the black shoes he's sporting today. Haha.



Maninder has been off the court for 8 minutes in this half. Not helping their cause. Good thing the Warriors defence is looking decent today.



14-11 OH RAN SINGH. Beautiful backhold there as he takes out Bharat Naresh



13-11 Sukesh Hegde gets the bonus but that won't revive Maninder



12-11 Maninder will go now for sure as he's tackled in the centre of the Bulls half.



12-10 Maninder looks a little like he's stepped out of the end line but he's still on court and Chandran Ranjit who has been tackled out. Okay we've seen a review and here's clarity. Chandran made a touch before Mani stepped out, you are allowed to use that line when you have a touch.



11-10 Nabibakhsh goes a bit too deep as Saurabh gets a hold in his ankle while Mahender comes in with the dash to send Nabibakhsh huffing and puffing to the bench.



11-9 Oh, looks like we've jinxed Bharat instantly. He runs into the lobbies without a touch



10-9 Bharat Naresh is quick and drives through Amit to get the point. Nice work. Sleek from the Bulls raider. He is someone coach Randhir has a lot of confidence in. We can see why



10-8 Maninder is looking very patchy here. The defense gets a hold of his waist and brings him down with the second line ready to back them up.

10-7 Amit Sheoran goes for Nabibakhsh but gets no assistance. Saurabh Nandal and Mahender hesistate to get involved and Amit pays the price.



9-7 PAWAN IS OFF TO THE MAT AGAIN. Amit gets a hold on Pawan's ankles but Pawan is yanking away to the midline. Ran Singh comes with the assist and blocks Pawan out.



8-7 Nabibakhsh gets a bonus point for the Warriors

7-7 Amit brings down Maninder as the defence comes to his assistance. Bengal Warriors skipper goes to the bench, Bengaluru Bulls skipper Pawan walks back on to the mat.



7-6 Chandran Ranjit is brought down as he tries to retreat to the midline. Ran Singh giving this defence a bite



6-6 Mahender halts Sukesh Hegde before the right side defence comes to help out. Nice work.



6-5 Bonus point for Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan still on the bench.



6-4 The Warriors have taken out Pawan Sehrawat and sent him to the bench again



5-4 MANINDER IS OFF THE MAT. He has been dashed out before he can make any impact.

5-3 Pawan gets a bonus point for Bengaluru Bulls

5-2 Chandran Ranjit gets a kick on an eager Abozar Mighani who is hasty to attempt a tackle that doesn't pan out. This brings Pawan Sehrawat back on the mat.



5-1 Sukesh Hedge does very well to amp up the pace and get a touch on Amit Sheoran. He then uses the lobby to get to the midline



4-0 Sukesh Hegde does well to get his hand across the midline despite Mahender attempting a block and dash close to the centre

3-0 Another bonus point for Bengal Warriors.



2-0 WOW. WHAT IS THIS FIRE FROM ABOZAR? WHERE HAS THIS ABOZAR BEEN ALL ALONG? He gets a hold on Pawan's left thigh and halts him on the spot in the right corner. Brilliant work and Pawan is sent to the bench.



1-0 Maninder gives Bengal Warriors a bonus point to open the scoring

Pawan Sehrawat has eight super 10s, Maninder has 9. What a match-up this! Live action now



8:40PM: LINEUPS:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit, Chandran Ranjith, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh



8PM: HEAD TO HEAD:

The Bengaluru Bulls have won nine and lost eight of their 17 matches against the Bengal Warriors. Their ninth win came earlier this season, when they beat the Warriors 36-35.



PREVIEW:

The Bengaluru Bulls succumbed to a 38-31 loss in their previous outing against the Patna Pirates. Pawan Sehrawat had a tremendous first half and he finished the game with a Super 10. But the rest of the raiding unit had a rough night, as they combined for just seven points, two of which were bonuses allowed to the last man on the mat. Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal had great outings, as both players scored six tackle points. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will want his team to put this loss in the rear-view mirror as quickly as possible, but he will also expect better performances from raiders Bharat and Chandran Ranjit, who combined for just two raid points against the Pirates.





Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh came to his team’s rescue again, scoring 10 of their 16 raid points in a narrow 28-27 win against the Telugu Titans. The raider has scored 39 points in his last three matches and has been the primary reason for their three-game unbeaten run. But the over-reliance on Maninder could backfire for the Warriors. The rest of the team have struggled for form, especially their defence, which is averaging only 8.45 tackle points per game, ranking 11th in the league. Statistically, the Bulls have the most potent raiding unit in the league. If the defence fails to keep Bengaluru’s raiders in check, their recent resurgence could come to a crashing halt on Thursday.

7:50PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the second game of the evening between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors. Before we get to that, here is our review of the season so far -

