Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Puneri Paltan lead Bengaluru Bulls 16-15 at half-time

BENGALURU BULLS vs PUNERI PALTAN

First Strategic time-out.

23-29: Aslam Inamdar waits and waits, picks up a bonus despite a high line played by Bengaluru and then pushes Mohit Sehrawat easily to get his hand across the mid-line.

23-27: Needless back hold on Bharat from Nitin from the right and he has gifted a touch point.

22-27: Bharat Naresh goes in for the raid but comes back without much work as Sanket Sawant has been ruled self-out.

20-26: Mohit Goyat, you simply can't stop him. Another do-or-die raid, the error comes from Mahendra and Pawan on the bench is livid.

18-25: Mohit Goyat is on fire today! This time he gets in a great ankle hold on Pawan Sehrawat.

18-24: Nitin Tomar is just too strong for the Bulls defense to handle. Despite their best attempts, he gets away and sends two players on the bench.

18-22: A back kick from Pawan on who else but Aslam Inamdar. It is a repeat of the first point he got.

17-22: ALL OUT!!!! Mahendra goes in for the raid, picks up a bonus but is probably not made for these sort of situations where he has to get a touch point too in order to revive someone. He has been taken down easily.

16-19: Amazing! It was a do-or-die raid for Mohit Goyat, He took his time and then went the defense went for him, he cleverly found his way out picking two touch points. Second all out on the cards for Bulls as only Mahendra is left on the mat.

16-17: You bet they can! The Puneri Paltan left a gap for Pawan to pick up a bonus, the raider went for him and then Aslam and Nitin took him down in great display of team work.

The Paltan has done well to keep Pawan off the mat for a significant part of the first half. Can they repeat it?

HALF-TIME: Bengaluru Bulls 15-16 Puneri Paltan

15-16: Perfect ankle hold on Bharat Naresh by Mohit Goyat and the raider is off. Mohit does in in offense, Mohit does it in defense.

15-15: Nitin Tomar! It was a do-or-die raid for the big man from Puneri Paltan, the Bulls defense waited patiently as the clock ran down but then all of a sudden, Saurabh and Ranjith went for him gifting two touch points.

15-13: Pawan Sehrawat did not need to do much this time as the pressure he created led to Karamvir on the left corner stepping out of bounds on his own.

14-13: Pawan picks up another touch point as Sombir goes for his thighs but gets no support from others.

13-13: Do-or-die raid, Aslam Inamdar goes in and he has straight away walked into the Bulls defense trap.

12-13: Easy touch point for Pawan Sehrawat. The culprit - Abinesh Nadarajan.

11-13: Pawan Sehrawat picks up a bonus point.

10-13: ALL OUT!!! And that man was Pawan Sehrawat. Pawan went in for the raid, managed to get a bonus but that was all he could do as the Puneri Paltan defense tackles him.

9-10: Nice review by Puneri Paltan. Mohit Goyat went in for the raid, claimed a touch on Mohit Sehrawat at left corner but didn't get a point. The replays showed that he got the slightest of the touches on the shoulder and therefore, the Bulls are down to one man again.

9-9: Sub Deepak Narwal helps Bulls avoid the all out as Karamvir goes in for a thigh hold but fails. He got the bonus as well.

7-9: Mohit Goyat gets an easy touch on Mahendra and the Bulls are down to a single man.

7-8: Deepak Narwal picks up a bonus point.

6-8: Great work on the do-or-die raid by Mohit Goyat as he takes both corners of the Bulls, Saurabh Nadal and Aman, off. Bulls have lost their review contesting that Goyat had been pushed off the mat.

6-6: Puneri Paltan defense has been decent so far in this game and it continues. This time, they tackle Bharat Naresh and it is even stevens once again.

6-5: Bonus for Bharat Naresh.

5-5: Do-or-die raid for Mohit Goyat and the young raider understandably goes a little too deep since there was no bonus for the taking. However, he does not make it back as the Bulls defense is on to him in a flash.

4-5: Sanket Sawant with a massive block on Ranjith and the raider is off to the bench.

4-4: And he is off again! Pawan picks up a bonus but has been pushed off the mat before he could make his way back.

3-3: Crucial double thigh hold from left corner Aman on Aslam. Pawan Sehrawat is back on the mat.

2-3: Chandran Ranjith picks up a bonus.

1-3: All-rounder Mohit Sehrawat tries to push Aslam off the mat with a dash. However, no harm done to the raider who returns safely with a point.

1-2: Pawan has been taken down! That will give some confidence to the Puneri Paltan defense.

1-1: Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat starts off in style with a back kick on Aslam Inamdar.

0-1: Aslam Inamdar goes in for the opening raid and picks up a bonus.

TOSS - Bengaluru Bulls win the toss. Puneri Paltan to raid first.

LINE-UPS!!!

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat (c), Chandran Ranjith, Saurabh Nandal, Ankit, Mahendra Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Aman

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar (c), Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Karamvir, Sombir, Sanket Sawant

7:15PM: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 13, Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 7, Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 6, Last meeting - Bengaluru Bulls won 40-29

7:05PM: Coach Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan's season seemed to have finally taken off with two wins in a row. But with two consecutive losses post that, all the momentum looks gone. The team needs to improve massively to keep their play-off hopes alive. The raiding department, barring Aslam Inamdar, has been an issue all season and it is no surprise that they are last in the league in terms of average raid points. Against a strong unit like Bengaluru Bulls, it certainly won't be easy for Puneri Paltan to get things back on track but since they almost have nothing to lose now and everything to gain, we could see an upset today.

6:55PM: It's the match between the second from top and the second from bottom. Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan. Both teams come into this fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats. However, for Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls, their last defeat, a 39-40 loss to Bengal Warriors was a nightmare. The Bulls were comfortably ahead when a freak raid by Mohammad Nabibakhsh turned the game on its head. Randhir Singh's men would look to put that defeat's memory behind them and find their winning form back since they are just two points ahead of the fourth-placed U.P. Yoddha and a further slip-up here would only bring more trouble.

PKL: Newcomers share limelight; teams risk burnout

