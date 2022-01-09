Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Pawan Sehrawat's Bengaluru Bulls vs Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Shyam Vasudevan and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

5-5 Pawan just came on and he's been relegated to the bench! Sumit picks up a hat-trick of tackle points with this one.

5-4 Aman has just been too good on the left corner. He waits and waits for the right moment before grabbing on to Surender's right ankle.

4-4 Bharat comes in for Mayur and does the trick right away as he picks up a bonus.

3-4 Shrikant has bagged his first as he gets the better of the big man in GB More.

3-3 Sumit strikes again! The left-corner lays a stunning double thigh hold on Chandran for his second point of the game.

3-2 Pawan is off the mat and Pardeep back on as Sumit and Nitesh combine to tackle the Bengaluru Bulls captain.

3-1 Aman throws in an exquisite ankle hold to stop Surender.

Pardeep has spent an average of 10 minutes off the mat in each game this season! That's not an encouraging sign for UP Yoddha.

2-1 First points on the board for UP Yoddha as Surender picks up a bonus.

2-0 Pardeep Narwal has been tackled right away! Mohit Sehrawat traps the Dubki King with a fine tackle.

1-0 Pawan Sehrawat scores off his first point - he gets the easiest of running hand touches on Ashu!

UP Yoddha wins the toss and has chosen court, Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

--

8:35pm: For those of you who follow Indian football, Kerala Blasters is leading Hyderabad FC 1-0 at half-time. A win for either side will see the team storm to th top of the ISL table! You can follow the game live with my colleague Neeladri here - ISL 2021-22 KBFC vs HFC LIVE: Vazquez keeps the score 1-0 for Kerala at Half-Time

8:30pm: LINE UPS!

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjith, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, GB More, Aman

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Ashu, Shubham

8:27pm: Puneri Paltan rides on a stunning show from Aslam Inamdar as he picks up a total of 17 points to lead his side to a 12-point win over Bengal Warriors!

8:20pm: Puneri Paltan, which has lost four of its last five games, is closing in on a stunning victory over the defending champion Bengal Warriors! Join my colleague Lavanaya on the live blog here - Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Aslam Inamdar & Co. dominate Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan leads 20-11 at HT

8:10pm: Bengaluru Bulls is soaring this season and is third on the points table, just three points behind league-leader Dabang Delhi. Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit have been spectacular on offence, while the defence is statistically one of the best in the league. Meanwhile, U.P. Yoddha’s winless streak extended to five games on Saturday as it lost to Dabang Delhi. UP Yoddha is now 10th on the points table with its defence and raiding units struggling to find consistency. Pardeep Narwal has managed only two Super 10s in seven games, a poor start to the season for the Dubki King.

8pm: Hello folks and welcome to our second game of the evening. We've got a cracker of a contest in store as Bengaluru Bulls, unbeaten in six games, takes on a UP Yoddha side that's tasted little to no success this season. Before we get to that, here are the results from the last three days -

January 8: Pro Kabaddi 8: Naveen Kumar's second half comeback helps Dabang Delhi beat UP Yoddha, wins for Patna Pirates, U Mumba

January 7: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Arjun Deshwal powers Jaipur Pink Panthers to win over Puneri Paltan

January 6: Pro Kabaddi PKL: Pawan's heroics sees Bengaluru Bulls rout Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas moves into top-four