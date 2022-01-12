Pro Kabaddi 8: Pawan Sehrawat, Bengaluru Bulls thrash Dabang Delhi 61-22; Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha settle for 36-36 draw

UP Yoddha shared points with Haryana Steelers after playing a 36-36 draw in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 here on Wednesday.

Yoddha had the lead for most parts of the match, but Haryana staged a late comeback to win crucial three points in the race for a playoff spot. Captain Vikash Kandola starred in the raiding department with 17 points and would have won the match for the Steelers, had it not been for Surender Gill's heroics at the other end. Gill scored 14 points for Yoddha who will be upset with the tie after having an eight-point lead in the second half.

As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Haryana Steelers makes stunning comeback to tie with UP Yoddha; Vikash Kandola, Surender Gill post brilliant Super 10s



Haryana were in no mood to let the match slip as Vikash Kandola helped them stay in touching distance from Yoddha.

Yoddha defenders made a few errors in the dying minutes to give Haryana a big chance to inflict an ALL OUT.

Vikash Kandola produced a stunning 5-point raid to reduce Yoddha's lead to just one point with slightly more than 1 minute remaining. He secured his Super 10 in the process and then clinched another 2-point raid to give Haryana the lead.

Surender Gill however has other ideas as matched Vikash with multiple multi-point raids. But the Yoddha raider opted to play it safe in the last raid of the game to end the match in a tie.





BENGALURU BULLS 61-22 DABANG DELHI



In what was one of the most lopsided games in PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls produced a clinical show to demolish Dabang Delhi and earn a commanding 61-22 victory. Bengaluru Bulls' 39-point win is the second-biggest win ever in PKL. Pawan Sehrawat single-handedly took the Dabang Delhi defence apart as he scored a stunning 27 points, six more than what the entire Dabang Delhi team managed.

Dabang Delhi was listless without Naveen Kumar, who has been the league's best raider this season. Dabang Delhi's raiders in Vijay and Ashu had little to offer, while the defence consisting of veterans such as Jeeva, Manjeet and Joginder was woeful.

As it happened: Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 Highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrashes Dabang Delhi 61-22 in Naveen Kumar's absence; Pawan Sehrawat scores 27 points



This is Dabang Delhi's second loss on the trot, after is suffered a 28-30 defeat to Jaipur Pink Panthers yesterday. Today's loss, without a doubt, will serve as a rude jolt and exposed just how dependant the side is on the 21-year-old Naveen. It will be interesting to see how coach Krishan Hooda manages to get his boys together ahead of the next game.

The win takes Bengaluru Bulls to the second spot, while Dabang Delhi remains third for now on the PKL points table.