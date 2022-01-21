Pro Kabaddi PKL 8 LIVE: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through today's PKL 8 match between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers.

DABANG DELHI vs HARYANA STEELERS

7:20PM: LINE-UPS!!!

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Manjeet Chhillart (c), Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan Dhull, Mohammad Malak

Subs: Mohit Bhainswal, Neeraj Narwal, Balram, Deepak, Vinay Kumar

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola (c), Vinay, Ashish Narwal, Surender Nada, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Ravi Kumar

Subs: Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohammad Mahalli, Shrikant Tewthia, Akshay

7:15PM: Head-to-head stats: Matches played - 9, Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 6, Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 3

7:05PM: Haryana Steelers come into this match after a decent 37-30 win over Puneri Paltan where Jaideep and Mohit put a defensive masterclass to silence the likes of Nitin Tomar and Aslam Inamdar. Captain Vikash Kandola and Meetu took care of the rest which finally ended a three-match winless streak of the Steelers. Haryana would hope to carry forward the momentum from that victory into the match against Dabang Delhi and avenge the 25-28 defeat of six days ago. A win against Delhi would take Haryana from ninth to fifth.

6:55PM: Dabang Delhi are back to how they started the season. After a 22-61 thrashing against Bengaluru Bulls, Delhi are unbeaten in two games. The crucial bit here is that Delhi won these two games with star raider Naveen Kumar out for most part due to a knee injury. Captain Manjeet Chillar and other defenders have looked more relaxed and disciplined. In the absence of Naveen, all-rounders Vijay and Sandeep Narwal have taken the responsibility in the raiding department. Delhi can further strengthen their position at the top of the points table if they can repeat the performance of six days ago when they beat Haryana Steelers 28-25.

6:30PM: Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the first game of the evening between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Haryana Steelers. Before we get to that, here is our review of the season so far by my colleague Lavanya Lakshminarayanan -

